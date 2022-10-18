Senior center-back Buster Sjoberg is the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week. The Swedish defender is the fifth Syracuse men's soccer student-athlete to receive an honor from the ACC. Defender Christian Curti (8/30), forward Levonte Johnson (9/20), goalkeeper Russell Shealy (9/20 and 10/4) and midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski (10/11) were also recognized by the ACC office earlier this season. No other school in the ACC has had five different men's soccer student-athletes earn the Player of the Week award in the 2022 season.

