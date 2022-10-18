Read full article on original website
Syracuse Soccer Starts Road Stretch At Pittsburgh
Game Details: Thursday, October 20, Pittsburgh, Pa., 6:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-5-2, 1-4-2) travels to Ambrose Urbanic Field to face #21 Pittsburgh (11-3-1, 4-2-1) on Thursday, October 20 at 6:00 p.m. The game will air on the ACC Network. The Syracuse-Pittsburgh Series:. Syracuse leads 12-7-4 in the all-time series record with...
5 Things to Know: Syracuse vs. Clemson
The two remaining unbeaten teams in the ACC, and two of the nine remaining unbeatens in college football, will square off on Saturday at Noon in Death Valley. Here are five things to know about the marquee matchup. 1. Rare Battle in Death Valley. While Clemson has experienced plenty of...
#4 Syracuse Beats Bucknell, 2-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Two goals from senior forward Levonte Johnson led the Orange past nonconference opponent Bucknell in a 2-1 victory. Syracuse improves to 7-1-1 against nonconference foes this season and 12-2-1 on the season. It matches the most wins in a season since 2016. Johnson put 'Cuse in...
Field Hockey Remains Top 15 in Polls
GENEVA, N.Y. – Despite a setback, the Syracuse University field hockey team remained inside the top 15 of the Penn Monto/NFHCA Coaches Poll for Oct. 18. The National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) released its weekly poll on Tuesday. Now ranked 12th, Syracuse (12-3) picked up 594 points, falling...
Sjoberg Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week
Senior center-back Buster Sjoberg is the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week. The Swedish defender is the fifth Syracuse men's soccer student-athlete to receive an honor from the ACC. Defender Christian Curti (8/30), forward Levonte Johnson (9/20), goalkeeper Russell Shealy (9/20 and 10/4) and midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski (10/11) were also recognized by the ACC office earlier this season. No other school in the ACC has had five different men's soccer student-athletes earn the Player of the Week award in the 2022 season.
Men's Soccer Climbs To #4 In USC Top-25
Syracuse men's soccer is No. 4 in the latest United Soccer Coaches' Poll. The Orange climbed one spot from last week's rankings. In the RPI Poll, Syracuse is the top-ranked team. 'Cuse is 11-2-1 on the season, which is the best record through 14 matches since 2014. There are currently...
Babers Up for Bear Bryant Award
After a historic start, Syracuse head coach Dino Babers is on the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award Watch List. Babers is 1-of-25 coaches up for the honor, which is presented annually to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, intensity and a winning approach to coaching and life both on and off the field.
