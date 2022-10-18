ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, Indiana’s First Vegan Restaurant is Set to Close Forever in One Week

Cauliflower can be turned into just about anything. You know, like rice, pasta, or pizza crust. Unfortunately, it cannot be turned into money. Flourish Plant-Based Eatery opened on Evansville's West Side a couple of years ago. In July of 2022, Kelsey and Jake Smith became the new owners, but they have encountered increasing food costs and some other issues that came with the business.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Group of friends take home massive Castle Bands Half Pot

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Four “Hamiltons” transformed into over $60,000 for a few friends in Newburgh this week. The Castle Bands social media page announced the four winners that took home their massive half pot prize. “We’d like to congratulate Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent for being the winners […]
NEWBURGH, IN
99.5 WKDQ

See What The Square in Boonville, Indiana Looked Like in the 1800s

Have you ever wondered what your town looked like back in the day, just to see how much things have changed?. It's no secret that I am proud to be from Boonville, Indiana. It's a small town with a lot of good people in it. There's also a lot of rich history in the town too. I mean, it's where Abraham Lincoln learned the law. Having lived there most of my life, I've seen the town grow and change throughout the years. However, one thing has stayed pretty close to the same: the Square in Boonville. Sure, they changed the traffic pattern, and some new businesses have opened up throughout the years, but the overall look has remained the same.
BOONVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Newburgh bakery closing for good

A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burial ground preserved adjacent to middle school

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The new Daviess County Middle School gives a modern-feel to the Owensboro-area, but a link to the past is right on its doorstep. A family burial ground rests just outside the school grounds, with links to Daviess County dating back to the 1700s. The gravestones of Thomas and Arabella Field were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fire Damage at Montgomery Ruritan Building

Clean-up is underway now at the Montgomery Community Building at Ruritan Park following a kitchen fire that resulted in smoke damage to the building last week. As a precautionary measure, the Montgomery Ruritan Board of Directors has cancelled all events in the building for the month of November, including the annual Turkey Trot Appreciation Dinner that was scheduled for next Saturday. The board would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers for making this year’s festival a big success. They also want to express their sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. The building will be back up and running by December.
MONTGOMERY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
