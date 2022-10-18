Read full article on original website
Misty Hammond
2d ago
I was in 6th grade when Keith whitley passed. I loved his songs, he was fantabulous!! always been a big country fan, when my parents were driving mus around, and radio was playing, whole family would play name that tune in the car. it was great. for not being around forever, he had some really major songs. I can't listen to homecoming 63, or brotherly love without tearing up. he was so great. wish things could have been different, that beautiful voice lost in time. Lori was so pretty in homecoming 63 video, , they just fit together so well, take a look if you've not seen it
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
Loretta Lynn Tells Her Sister Crystal Gayle To “Let Me Have That Damn Mic” During Last Perfomance At 87th Birthday Celebration
Loretta Lynn made an entire, legendary career out of simply being honest and saying what was on her mind. The country legend sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. And though she put on countless memorable and iconic performances over the...
Loretta Lynn Said Conway Twitty Laughed at Her for Breaking Her First Grammy, but He Didn’t Laugh for Long
Loretta Lynn shared a Grammy win with Conway Twitty might, and it came with a memorable story.
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Has Absolutely Hysterical Phone Call With His Mom: VIDEO
A mother-in-law-and-daughter-in-law bond like no other! On Sunday (October 2nd), Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious video of a phone conversation between her and the country music superstar’s mom. “Phone calls with my mother in law are always interesting….” Luke Bryan’s...
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
Trace Adkins Recalls Nearly Dying When His Ex-Wife Shot Him In 1994: “It Was What My Hunting Buddies Call A ‘Kill Shot'”
For those of y’all who are into both country music and soap operas, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve either heard about, or began watching Trace Adkins and Susan Sarandon’s new TV series Monarch. We’re only two episodes in so far, but we already have a...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley and Joe Galante Inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame
The three notable music figures were inducted into the famed organization during a ceremony on Sunday featuring appearances from Miranda Lambert, Kenny Chesney, Garth Brooks and more country stars The latest Country Music Hall of Fame inductees are here! Musicians Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley as well as Nashville record executive Joe Galante were welcomed into the famed institution during a ceremony held at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater on Sunday. "This is one of the greatest nights for me as a country...
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Gwen Stefani Admits She Once Thought Blake Shelton’s Southern Accent Was ‘Fake’
While the love between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani of The Voice is real, there was one time when Stefani thought this was “fake.” What in the world could it be? Well, Stefani is married to a guy who has a Southern accent. She kind of didn’t believe that was his real voice for a period of time. But alas, that’s just the way Shelton talks. Stefani eventually got used to it. Heck, she probably finds it quite attractive and becoming these days.
Carrie Underwood Speaks Out About Insane Amount of Duet Requests She Gets
Carrie Underwood is in demand. Most recently, she had a smash with Jason Aldean on “If I Didn’t Love You.” That one hit the top of the charts and earned the duo some hardware. She also had a big collaboration with Keith Urban on “The Fighter.” She’s also rocked out with everyone from Aerosmith to Guns ‘N Roses. But she has to say “no” to a lot. In a new interview with Country Countdown USA, she’s revealing just how many requests she actually gets.
Chase Chrisley Is Engaged to Emmy Medders: Inside His Baseball Stadium Proposal with 175K Rose Petals!
The Chrisley Knows Best star proposed to his girlfriend of two years on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee Chase Chrisley is engaged! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, proposed to Emmy Medders, his girlfriend of nearly three years, on Oct. 5 at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee. "It was the perfect night," Chrisley tells PEOPLE. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together." RELATED: Growing Up Chrisley: Chase Contemplates Proposing to...
Popculture
Country Singer Marries 'Best Friend' in Kentucky Ceremony
Dillon Carmichael is a married man! Nearly five years after first meeting the woman of his dreams, the country singer married his longtime girlfriend Shayla Whitson in a romantic ceremony in his home state of Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 1, the couple celebrating their nuptials on social media, where Carmichael revealed, "this weekend I got to marry my best friend, and I feel like the luckiest man in the world."
Loretta Lynn’s Children: How Many Kids Did She Have?
Loretta Lynn had several children with her husband, Oliver Lynn, before her death. Here's what to know about her kids and how she felt about motherhood.
Willie Nelson Speaks Out About Death of His Friend Loretta Lynn—“I’ll Miss Her A Lot”
The world mourned on October 4 when news broke about the passing of country icon, Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennesee, her family shared in a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully...
Garth Brooks Fans Slam Concert as ‘Worst’ Experience After Nightmare Traffic Situation
When attending the concert of one of the biggest country music stars of all time it makes sense to expect some big crowds and a few parking issues. However, some fans who attended a recent Garth Brooks concert are claiming that the situations they faced along these lines were beyond the “normal” issues. Some fans are even going as far as calling the concert the “worst” after facing nightmare traffic situations.
Kid Rock’s Loretta Lynn Tribute After Her Death Has Fans in Tears
The music world reels from the news that country music icon Loretta Lynn passed away today at the age of 90. She leaves behind a lasting legacy with an unrivaled body of work that will shine on for many years to come. Many musical personalities have come out to pay...
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
The Boot
35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.
Comments / 11