HEIPI has announced a new travel tripod that the company claims is the lightest and most compact 3-in-1 travel tripod on the market. What sets the HEIPI tripod apart from other travel tripods is the center column that actually works as an additional mini-tripod or simply extends as a more-stable center column for enhanced reach to get higher or lower, which allows creatives to achieve the perfect angle. When in its most compact form, the two components are nearly invisible as the two systems are seamlessly paired. Users can extend the center column of the tripod, or simply remove it and use it as a secondary “mini” tripod in just a few seconds.

21 HOURS AGO