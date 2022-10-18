Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Meike Has a New Super-Fast 35mm f/0.95 APS-C Lens
Meike has announced a new 35mm f/0.95 large aperture lens for six different camera mounts: five APS-C and Micro Four Thirds. While fully manual, it boasts solid image quality and a relatively affordable price. The new lens is available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon EF-M, Nikon Z, Canon RF,...
petapixel.com
The Leica SL2-S is its Latest Camera to Get the ‘Reporter’ Treatment
Leica is giving its SL2-S the “Reporter” treatment, outfitting the camera with a more resilient exterior to make it better able to resist extreme temperatures, shocks, dust, and water. The SL2-S Reporter joins the M10-P, Q2, and Q2 Monochrome cameras in the Reporter Design Series that not only...
petapixel.com
Canon Japan to Increase Prices on 19 Cameras and 42 Lenses
Canon Japan is set to increase prices that span its entire interchangeable lens camera division, including multiple camera bodies, lenses, and Cinema EOS products. The price hikes are scheduled to take effect on November 4 and include 19 cameras, 42 lenses, two binoculars, two compact digital cameras, one Cinema EOS camera, and one professional video camera for a total of 67 products across its entire imaging line. These price changes are in addition to the 17 RF lenses and one camera that saw a price increase earlier this year (as noted by Canon Japan).
petapixel.com
Shutter Speed in Photography: A Complete Guide
As perhaps the most important parameter to understand in photography, shutter speed should be one of your first considerations when making a photograph. It’s one of the biggest reasons that photographers might find themselves unhappy with their shots, and having a great understanding of it is crucial to making great images.
petapixel.com
Adobe Teases AI That Can Create Impressive Composite Photos
Adobe is working on an artificially intelligent (AI) feature that will automatically blend different photos into one convincing composite with a single button press. Called “Project Clever Composites” and revealed during the company’s annual “Sneaks” presentation at Adobe MAX, it will harness AI to predict the object’s scale, blend the colors of the objects, estimate the lighting conditions, and generate the necessary shadows to make it look realistic.
petapixel.com
Vegas Pro 20 Gets Color Correction and Audio Workflow Enhancements
VEGAS Creative Software has announced a sizeable free update to Vegas Pro 20 that, along with stability improvements, includes a number of new features to enhance the color grading and audio workflows. Vegas 20 Pro launched just two months ago and the new features included in this update build upon...
petapixel.com
Zacuto’s Z-Finder for Smartphones is its Foray into a Mobile-Focused Future
Zacuto, which has thus far only made accessories for full-size cameras, is preparing for what it calls the “new filmmaking future” and embracing smartphones with a line of mobile-focused accessories, starting with a new Smart Z-Finder. Citing Sony’s belief that smartphones will supersede DSLR and mirrorless camera picture...
petapixel.com
The HEIPI Travel Tripod is Actually Two Compact Tripods in One
HEIPI has announced a new travel tripod that the company claims is the lightest and most compact 3-in-1 travel tripod on the market. What sets the HEIPI tripod apart from other travel tripods is the center column that actually works as an additional mini-tripod or simply extends as a more-stable center column for enhanced reach to get higher or lower, which allows creatives to achieve the perfect angle. When in its most compact form, the two components are nearly invisible as the two systems are seamlessly paired. Users can extend the center column of the tripod, or simply remove it and use it as a secondary “mini” tripod in just a few seconds.
petapixel.com
Ricoh Unveils a New 100mm f/2.8 Macro Lens for Pentax DSLRs
Ricoh has announced a new HD Pentax-D FA Macro 100mm f/2.8ED AW lens for its Pentax DSLR cameras, the first all-weather (AW) dustproof, weather-resistant macro lens in its lineup. The company says that the lens incorporates a new optical design that has been developed with its latest technologies to deliver...
petapixel.com
Sabrent’s 1TB V60 SD Card is a Rare Combination of Speed and Capacity
Sabrent has announced a new 1TB capacity option for its V60 SD card line, a rare combination of speed and capacity. Sabrent joins Angelbird as the only manufacturer that offers a V60, UHS-II card at 1TB. The new SD card is advertised as ideal for 8K, 4K, and Full HD...
petapixel.com
Instagram’s New Anti-Abuse Feature ‘Nudges’ Users to Be Respectful
Instagram has upgraded features on its app to protect users from abuse and help them block the accounts of trolls on the social media platform. In a blog post today, Instagram announced that users will now be able to block all existing accounts of a person. Instagram’s new feature expands...
petapixel.com
Topaz Video AI ‘Rebuilt’ to Improve Enhancement and Stabilization
Topaz has released Video AI v3.0, which it claims is a wholly rebuilt version of the software that features a new stabilization model, smarter workflows, and improved video enhancement capabilities. Topaz Video AI is a video enhancement software that specializes in deinterlacing, upscaling, and motion interpolation. The company says that...
petapixel.com
Microsoft and Amazon Get Early Win in Lawsuits Over Flickr Photo Uploads
Microsoft and Amazon have won a summary judgment in lawsuits that claim the companies illegally used two U.S. residents’ Flickr photos to develop facial recognition software. A Washington federal judge dismissed plaintiffs Steven Vance’s and Tim Janecyk’s putative class action lawsuits alleging that Microsoft and Amazon violated the Illinois...
petapixel.com
EDGE Pro Magnet System Makes Any Laptop Workstation Modular
Switzerland-based Rolling Square has launched the EDGE Pro ecosystem of products that can be combined in multiple configurations to make a workstation setup truly personal. The company launched its first modular work-from-home kit last year and now with the EDGE Pro, say the ecosystem of new products can make nearly any piece of tech modular with the ability to physically connect users’ devices in virtually any configuration.
Comments / 0