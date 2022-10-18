Read full article on original website
Mom, artist arrested for allowing 10-year-old boy to get ‘large’ tattoo, police say
HIGHLAND, N.Y. (Gray News) – A mother and a tattoo artist in New York state are facing charges after a 10-year-old boy was allowed to get a large, permanent tattoo on his body. According to Town of Lloyd police, 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with...
Illinois State Police: Over 20 Scott’s Law violations this year
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - According to Illinois State Police, there have been over 20 Scott’s Law violations in 2022. Scott’s Law requires drivers to move a lane over when they see emergency personnel, such as police, fire department, EMS, tow trucks, or a broken down car on the side of the road.
State of Illinois reports benefits system incident
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (KWQC) - The State of Illinois just announced an incident involving the eligibility website used for state-funded medical and food assistance. On Aug. 22, 2022, the state discovered an issue embedded within the provider portal to the system. After an investigation, it was determined that those who applied to provide the benefits could potentially see certain customer applications before they were approved. The information included the applicant’s name, gender, date of birth, county, application type, and application status. It may have also included information, such as social security numbers, of others mentioned on the application. As soon as the issue was discovered, the system provider portal was shut down. The system was reopened on Sept. 29, 2022. The incident only impacts pending applications filed before Aug. 23, 2022.
Decision 2022: Iowa voter information
Iowa (KWQC) - The General Election date is set for Nov. 8. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Election Day. The absentee voting period in Iowa started on Oct 19, click here to learn more about other options to vote. To register to vote in Iowa,...
2022 Iowa ACS State Pool Tournament expects record number of participants
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Center in downtown Davenport was filled from wall to wall for the 2022 Iowa American Cue Sports Pool Tournament. “We all respect each other, but when we get on the pool table, of course, we all want to beat each other’s brains out,” said Tim Bringman, president of Iowa American Cue Sports. “We’ve come to the River Center because we love the environment, we love the businesses, and people here treat us really good.”
This Week in Weather History: Early season snowfall
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Looking back at local weather history this week, we go back two years to Oct. 19, 2020 when an early season snow brought accumulating snow to the QCA. A storm system moved through parts of Iowa and brought snow squalls to the Des Moines metro,...
I-74 bike and pedestrian path to close for maintenance
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The bike and pedestrian path on the I-74 bridge will temporarily close starting Oct. 24 for maintenance. The closure will allow contractors to grind the path’s expansion joints to make it easier for wheelchairs and other mobility equipment to use the path, the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline said in a media release.
October snowfall in the Quad Cities
Scott’s Law requires drivers to move a lane over when they see emergency personnel, such as police, fire department, EMS, on the road. This happens a lot during winter. CEO Ryan Hintze says the anticipated completion date is 2023.
IDPH director provides outlook of COVID-19 in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the state is in much better shape to handle COVID-19 this fall, thanks to vaccines and other new treatments. Dr. Sameer Vohra supports Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to ease back on COVID-19 testing and face covering...
$115 million available for Illinois homeowners struggling with mortgage payments
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) was able to help thousands of homeowners with their mortgage payments last spring. Now, the Pritzker administration is reopening the mortgage assistance program to help more people who struggled to make payments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. IHDA is making $115 million...
Illinois Voters to decide on ‘Worker’s Rights Amendment’ in November
ILLINOIS (KWQC) - When voters in Illinois take to the polls this November, in addition to voting for individual candidates, they will also decide whether or not to approve a new amendment to the state constitution. Amendment 1, or the “Right to Collective Bargaining Measure” aims to add the right...
