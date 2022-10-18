The past several months have been busy for Cut Bank Trails, with much happening and some exciting news to report. Cut Bank Trails has been working hard for many years to bring an 8-foot-wide, ADA compliant, asphaltic surfaced path to the community of Cut Bank. This path will connect to the already completed path at Anna Jeffries Elementary School on the north side of town. It will then follow Nyhagen Road out to the Sports Complex. The path will then turn and follow along the back side of the baseball diamonds, sports complex and the Glacier County Historical Museum. A later phase will allow for the trail to extend back into Cut Bank by connecting with First Street Northeast. This long-awaited trail will be great for family fun as it welcomes the use of bikes and strollers and provides a more versatile ways to enjoy the trail. It will provide a great location to stay active year round.

CUT BANK, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO