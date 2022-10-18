Read full article on original website
Related
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Dr. Brian Meyer, O.D. joins Marias Healthcare Optometry staff
Marias Healthcare is excited to welcome new optometrist, Dr. Brian Meyer, O.D., to its staff! He joins Dr. Argenbright at the Marias Healthcare Optometry Clinic located at 100 Main Street, Suite 4A, in Shelby. Dr. Meyer is a Doctor of Optometry and also has a Bachelor of Cell Biology and...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Cut Bank Trails offers update on progress
The past several months have been busy for Cut Bank Trails, with much happening and some exciting news to report. Cut Bank Trails has been working hard for many years to bring an 8-foot-wide, ADA compliant, asphaltic surfaced path to the community of Cut Bank. This path will connect to the already completed path at Anna Jeffries Elementary School on the north side of town. It will then follow Nyhagen Road out to the Sports Complex. The path will then turn and follow along the back side of the baseball diamonds, sports complex and the Glacier County Historical Museum. A later phase will allow for the trail to extend back into Cut Bank by connecting with First Street Northeast. This long-awaited trail will be great for family fun as it welcomes the use of bikes and strollers and provides a more versatile ways to enjoy the trail. It will provide a great location to stay active year round.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Zinke visits Glacier County
Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Republican candidate for Montana’s new Western Congressional District seat, paid a visit to the local area Friday and Saturday as part of his campaign tour. Zinke visited with Chief Judge Carl Pepion (right) and participated in a ride-along with Blackfeet Law Enforcement...
montanarightnow.com
Info sought in reports of vandalism at Columbia Falls parks
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Police are seeking information on reports of vandalism at public parks in Columbia Falls. The Columbia Falls Police Department (CFPD) said via Facebook they are looking for information about reports of vandalism particularly at Kreck Riverside Park and Clare Park. Anyone with information is asked to...
Flathead Beacon
ImagineIF Library Board Declines County Offer for New Facility
The ImagineIF Library board of trustees unanimously voted at their Oct. 20 meeting to “politely decline” an offer from Flathead County for a new facility to house the Kalispell library branch, citing concerns over the cost and a need for more robust planning for future facility needs. The...
The Dogington Post
Woman Under Scrutiny After Killing and Skinning A Dog, Mistaking It For A Wolf
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Outrage arose after a woman boasted online about killing a wolf in Montana, only to discover it was a domestic dog. According to Aaron Bolton of Montana Public Radio, the incident is drawing attention to the state’s wolf hunting regulations.
montanarightnow.com
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
montanarightnow.com
Blackfeet law enforcement looking for 13-year-old last seen getting ready for school
BROWNING, Mont. - An attempt to locate was shared by Blackfeet law enforcement for a 13-year-old who never arrived at school Wednesday. Leon Meineke JR, also known as Bubba or Bub, was last seen at 6:30 am Wednesday getting ready for school, but Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services says Leon never arrived.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Red Ribbon Week tradition continues
Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s oldest and largest drug prevention awareness campaign, dating back to 1988 when the National Family Partnership officially started the first National Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week was established in honor of Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was brutally murdered by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico in 1985. Upon hearing the story, people wanted to honor Camarena’s sacrifice. Local celebrations in California, where Camarena was from, started in 1985, and then became an official national remembrance in 1988.
KULR8
Mother of missing 3-year-old, Arden Pepion, passes away
BROWNING, Mont. - Arbana Pepion, the mother of Arden Pepion, has passed away. Her passing was announced by Diana Burd and shared to the Arden Pepion-Holding Hope SAR Facebook which is dedicated to finding Arden, a then 3-year-old who went missing in 2021. The following is the post announcing Bana's...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Photo: Cut Bank welcomes new police officer
Cut Bank Police Chief Michael Schultz, left, and Mayor Kim Winchell, right, swore in the city’s newest police officer last week, when Cut Bank native Devris Fey joined the force. Fey is the fourth officer to be sworn in since the beginning of summer, and Chief Schultz now has a full staff of nine officers.
cutbankpioneerpress.com
‘Taste of Pondera’ raises thousands for health care
Pondera HealthCare Foundation’s “Key into Taste of Pondera Fundraiser” on Sept. 24 was a success. Scrumptious tastings of Sweet and Savory entries were served by nine local cooks – Conner and Nichole Bridge of Stone School Inn; Jamey Byrnes and Ray Hayes of Gary & Leo’s IGA; Clayton Duncan; Janet Johnson of Forefront (Logan Health-Conrad); Angela and Dave Thomas of LaCocinera Loca; Crystal Orr and Ray Palmer of Keg Family Restaurant; Danyell Morse of Rustic Farm Girls; Steven and Jeremy Hoffman of Purple Shelf Homesteading; and Christy Stubbs of Coaches Corner.
Flathead Beacon
Judge Denies Bail Reduction for Man Accused in Martin City Homicide
A Flathead County District Court judge denied a bail reduction motion for Del Orrin Crawford, a 40-year-old Kila man accused of shooting two Hungry Horse residents outside a Martin City bar, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband in August. Judge Dan Wilson at the Oct. 19 bail hearing...
cutbankpioneerpress.com
Shelby School Board approves new roof bid, discusses hiring challenges
The Shelby School Board of Trustees held a regularly scheduled board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. Following the initial business of the Board, action was taken to accept Raenell Lee’s letter of resignation. Next, the Board hired the following individuals: Paraprofessionals, Trista Klein; Shelby Student Paraprofessionals, Calista Calvery, Paige Looney and Bud Richard; Janitor, Dustin Migneault; Junior High Head Boys’ Basketball Coach, Tim Lange; and Junior High Girls’ Basketball Volunteers, Loralee Aikins and Mac McDermott.
Comments / 0