OPINION: Maternal mortality rates keep getting worse
Oct. 21—New data shows that Indiana's maternal mortality rate, already a serious problem, is getting worse. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box testified this month about the severity of the issue. She told the state legislature's Public Health, Behavioral Health and Human Services Summer Study Committee that lack of standardized care and mixed information were among the factors leading to more women dying during pregnancies.
