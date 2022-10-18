Oct. 22—MINERSVILLE — You can take the girl out of the coal region, it's sometimes said, but you can't take the coal region out of the girl. That there's truth in the old adage was apparent Thursday night when Megan J. Brennan, a Pottsville native, spoke in the Mountaineer Fire Company No. 1 in Minersville.

