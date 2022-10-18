Read full article on original website
'Let this be a lesson': Residents urge visitors to heed caution after a double drowning off Maui
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in...
Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man
Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing...
Police: Speed, inattention ‘primary factors’ in fatal crash on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a 49-year-old woman was killed following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Pahoa. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street. Investigators said that a Mazda sedan crashed into a rock wall after it...
Police looking for 17-year-old runaway
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old who was reported as a runaway last month. The Hawaiʻi Police Department says Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen Sept. 11 in Hilo. Fleming-White is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a tan complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes.
Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash
Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
‘They acted on instinct’: County official praises lifeguards who pulled body from Hilo public pool
Tuesday morning at Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Stadium started as any other day. Four lifeguards arrived at 6:30 a.m., beginning their routine of walking around the county facility in Hilo to check for vandalism, theft and break-ins because the area has a history of this kind of crime. Around...
Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting
A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
Single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa leaves 1 woman dead
A single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa left a 49-year-old woman dead late Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police responded to the crash in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street at approximately 10:13 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim unresponsive. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.
Mauna Loa’s recent seismic activity making some on Big Island nervous about an eruption
With all the recent seismic activity happening underneath Mauna Loa’s 13,679-foot summit — including 5.0 and 4.6 earthquakes that shook the island 24 seconds apart on Oct. 14 — some people on the Big Island fear that the “sleeping giant” is ready to erupt. The...
Hawai‘i police seek help finding 15-year-old runaway
A 15-year-old girl previously reported as a runaway and located last week has run away again, Hawai‘i police reported this morning. Uilani Ahuna was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday on the 1100 block of Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and floral print bike shorts.
Public assistance needed in search of 17-year-old runaway girl
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Garmon-Mercado was last seen in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo, on Oct. 14 at 4:25 p.m. wearing a grey hoody sweater, black shorts, blue slippers and carrying a book in her hand.
Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman
Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Court orders police to turn over records in accidental shooting death of 11-year-old Boy Scout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police will have to turn over evidence and details of their investigation into the accidental shooting death of an 11-year-old Boy Scout. A judge granted a petition from the estate of Manuel Carvalho for an independent investigation. Police and autopsy reports, body camera videos, and...
A Glitch In Hawaii’s New Ballot-Tracking System Catches Big Island Voters By Surprise
More than 2,000 voters on the Big Island were surprised to find a message from the county elections office Thursday informing them that their general election ballot had been received and was being counted. Problem was, none of them had received a ballot in the mail let alone voted and...
EPA enforces closure of three illegal large capacity cesspools on the Big Island
The US Environmental Protection Agency has taken enforcement action to close one illegal large capacity cesspool at the SKS Management self-storage business in Kailua-Kona and two cesspools at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo. Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA banned large capacity cesspools in 2005. “Big Island...
Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View. Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on...
