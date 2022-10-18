ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police renews request for help locating missing elderly Hilo man

Authorities are renewing their request for help in locating Charles Bruce Graves who hasn’t been heard or seen from since May 17, 2021. Graves, 70, of Hilo, is described as having a medium build and light complexion, 5 feet 11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. Family and friends are worried for his welfare.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Speed, inattention ‘primary factors’ in fatal crash on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said a 49-year-old woman was killed following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Pahoa. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:15 p.m. in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street. Investigators said that a Mazda sedan crashed into a rock wall after it...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police looking for 17-year-old runaway

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old who was reported as a runaway last month. The Hawaiʻi Police Department says Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen Sept. 11 in Hilo. Fleming-White is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a tan complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting

A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa leaves 1 woman dead

A single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa left a 49-year-old woman dead late Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police responded to the crash in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street at approximately 10:13 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim unresponsive. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek help finding 15-year-old runaway

A 15-year-old girl previously reported as a runaway and located last week has run away again, Hawai‘i police reported this morning. Uilani Ahuna was last seen around 8 p.m. on Friday on the 1100 block of Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and floral print bike shorts.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public assistance needed in search of 17-year-old runaway girl

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Garmon-Mercado was last seen in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo, on Oct. 14 at 4:25 p.m. wearing a grey hoody sweater, black shorts, blue slippers and carrying a book in her hand.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman

Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

EPA enforces closure of three illegal large capacity cesspools on the Big Island

The US Environmental Protection Agency has taken enforcement action to close one illegal large capacity cesspool at the SKS Management self-storage business in Kailua-Kona and two cesspools at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo. Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA banned large capacity cesspools in 2005. “Big Island...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View. Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI

