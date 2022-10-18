ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

TheDailyBeast

Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness

The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kuer.org

Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water

Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
UTAH STATE
lehifreepress.com

Woman dies after crash with Lehi fire truck on Timpanogos Highway

A 20-year old woman is dead after being involved in a car accident with a Lehi City fire truck on Timpanogos Highway. The accident occurred off of the SR-92 freeway exit at 12:37pm Friday when the Lehi City fire engine had its lights and sirens on while traveling westbound to a service call.
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

How will $595 million bond for Alpine School District affect residents?

OREM, Utah — Residents in the Alpine School District will be voting on a $595 million dollar bond this election Nov. 8. David Stephenson, Alpine School District executive director of external relations and communications, said the district has a list of projects for which the bond money will be used.
OREM, UT

