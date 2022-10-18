Read full article on original website
Section of I-80 to close overnight for weekend of Oct. 28-29 for new bridge construction
A section of Interstate 80 will be closed in both directions between 700 East and Foothill Drive in Salt Lake City from Friday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 29, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
SLC Council votes to move forward with tiny home village to house homeless
The Salt Lake City Council is taking the next steps in a tiny home village project that would provide housing for individuals in Utah experiencing homelessness.
KSLTV
Public pushes back on proposed changes to South Valley Regional Airport
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Planners for Salt Lake City Airports hosted their first public meeting for changes to South Valley Regional Airport. The changes include a longer runway and more hangar space, among other things. In a standing-room-only meeting Tuesday night, dozens of people turned out to hear the...
Salt Lake City Approves a Novel Solution to Homelessness
The Salt Lake City Council voted 6-1 on Tuesday night to revamp a vacant eight-acre plot on the city’s West Side to house the homeless in a village of tiny homes. The plan involves developing a condominium-type arrangement of tiny homes available on annual leases, starting with 60 units of 280 to 400 square feet each, and another 25 revenue-generating units to be leased inn-style. The drug and alcohol-free community also plans to offer healthcare services, case managers and employment opportunities at an on-site cookie factory and thrift store. The city agreed to lease the plot to operator The Other...
Mayflower Mountain construction gains ground with over 26 miles of new roads and more
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The construction at “Mayflower Mountain” between Park City and Heber City is hard to miss. Those who haven’t seen the massive changes on Utah Highway 40 […]
Heber residents, officials take a deep dive into airport’s future
To upgrade, or not to upgrade, the Heber airport? That was the focus of Heber City's "fireside chat" Monday evening. Heber City gathered local residents Monday to answer questions about the plan to upgrade the Heber Valley Airport, where a panel explained why some changes there need to happen. About...
Dump Truck accident on I80 spills glycol causing traffic delays
PARK CITY, Utah — At approximately 8:10 a.m. on October 21, Park City Fire District Engine 37, Medic Ambulance 37, Medic Engine 35, Ambulance 35, Hazmat 33, BC3, Summit County […]
Midvale will break ground on affordable housing for those with greatest need
Housing Connect—Salt Lake County's Housing Authority—will break ground on a new development in Midvale that will create 89 new units of affordable housing.
SSLPD: Two-vehicle accident, significant damage, please avoid area
A two-vehicle accident resulting in one car flipping upside down occurred Wednesday morning, according to South Salt Lake Police Department.
SLC converting street lights to make them energy efficient, dark sky friendly
Thousands of street lights across the city are being converted to be more energy efficient and dark sky friendly.
Sandy residents possibly at risk of cancer due to chemical emission, study shows
Sandy residents received notice of a potential long-term cancer-causing chemical being emitted by the BD Medical facility in the area.
Suspect at large after West Valley City armed robbery
A suspect is reportedly still at large after an armed robbery in West Valley City police say.
‘Several thousand dollars worth of damage’: Salt Lake City rooftop burglar arrested
The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) arrested a 62-year-old man Thursday morning after he allegedly set up a ladder against a Ballpark neighborhood business so he could access its roof and steal copper wire.
kuer.org
Hey Utah: Turn it off, blow it out, save the water
Kelly Kopp was doing an irrigation systems audit this summer when she visited a house of recent transplants to Salt Lake City. The Utah State University professor of water conservation and landscaping said the homeowners had lived in the state for about two years, and they had no idea that Utah winters meant you needed to turn off your outside water.
Vineyard and Lindon mayors clarify position on joining potential Orem School District
Orem voters continue to receive confusing information on issues revolving around Proposition 2, a ballot measure to determine whether Orem should have its own school district. “Misinformation and pure nonsense are running rampant in the Orem/Alpine School District split issue,” according to Mayor David Young and other supporters of Proposition 2.
lehifreepress.com
Woman dies after crash with Lehi fire truck on Timpanogos Highway
A 20-year old woman is dead after being involved in a car accident with a Lehi City fire truck on Timpanogos Highway. The accident occurred off of the SR-92 freeway exit at 12:37pm Friday when the Lehi City fire engine had its lights and sirens on while traveling westbound to a service call.
kjzz.com
'Mortgage rates are sinking home sales' along the Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show slumping home sales along the Wasatch Front as mortgage rates keep rising. According to new data from the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, home sales in Salt Lake County fell 31 percent in September compared to the year before. “Mortgage rates...
Lehi Fire truck in fatal T-bone crash on SR 92 while responding to service call
A Lehi Fire truck was involved in a fatal accident while on the way to a service call on SR 92 Friday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
kslnewsradio.com
How will $595 million bond for Alpine School District affect residents?
OREM, Utah — Residents in the Alpine School District will be voting on a $595 million dollar bond this election Nov. 8. David Stephenson, Alpine School District executive director of external relations and communications, said the district has a list of projects for which the bond money will be used.
