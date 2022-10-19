Frost advisories, freeze warnings in place for temperatures dropping overnight

New Jersey will see temperatures drop this evening and overnight as autumn weather is in full swing.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says that temperatures overnight for most of the state will drop into the upper-30s but could reach the 20s in northwestern areas.

HAPPENING NOW: Frost advisories are in place for parts of the state until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Freeze warnings are in place for parts of Burlington, Hunterdon, Morris and Somerset counties until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT: Clear skies and light win. Temperatures drop into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with daytime highs in the mid-50s. Mostly clear overnight with temperatures dipping to the upper-30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper-50s and low-60s. Overnight lows around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, with daytime highs in the low-60s. Overnight lows around 43 degrees.

WEEKEND: Sunshine mostly remains. Temperatures warm into the upper-60s and flirt with the low-70s.