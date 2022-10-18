ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Have You Tried This Money-Saving Hack at the HomeGoods in Tyler, TX?

Tell us, have you tried this money-saving hack at the HomeGoods in Longview or Tyler, Texas?. It's amazing the things we can learn online these days. As much as we rail against the internet and social media, there's no denying that we can get secrets, tips, and hacks from our fellow shoppers that can save us lots of money.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Car rolls over in East Texas crash

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
HENDERSON, TX
inforney.com

Things to do in East Texas this weekend

The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. ● Graystone Haunted Manor, 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 13481 FM 986 W., Longview. Attractions include The Manor, Oak Raven Cemetery, Labyrinth of Time, Karnival of Karnage and Spooky Woods. Tickets: $25 general admission, $35 VIP, $5 midway. Information: https://graystonehaunt.com/ .
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Three Lakes Middle School participates in ‘Rock Your School’ event

Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division conducted an undercover operation...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
PALESTINE, TX
KLTV

Longview First Baptist Church Garden holds season’s last harvest

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The last harvest of a non-profit garden that provides free produce to the elderly, is underway in Longview. The First Baptist Church garden has been in operation for many years, and has helped seniors save on their grocery bills by providing fresh produce. a responsibility volunteers take seriously.
LONGVIEW, TX
TexasHighways

How an East Texas Preacher Beat the Wright Brothers Into the Sky

The turn of the 20th century was a time of technological dreams. The harnessing of petroleum had spawned the automobile, as well as the hope for something greater—powered, controlled flight. All sorts of weird-looking “flying machines,” as they were then called, were emerging from workshops around the world. One of the weirdest arose, perhaps literally, from a pasture in Pittsburg, the work of sawmill operator, inventor, and part-time Baptist preacher Burrell Cannon.
PITTSBURG, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized. The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners

I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
TYLER, TX
ktbb.com

Two school bus crashes in East Texas; no one reported hurt

EAST TEXAS — Two East Texas school districts are reporting school bus crashes, but no one was rported hurt in either incident. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey Roads.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK visits Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton visited Jacksonville on Wednesday for Small Town Live. For the next five weeks KETK is traveling through different East Texas towns. On Wednesday, leaders said they are very excited to celebrate their sesquicentennial anniversary on Saturday. They have a downtown street festival planned and will have a market, […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX
ketk.com

DPS: Plane crash leaves one dead in Henderson County

LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – DPS confirmed that one person has died after a plane crashed in Henderson County. DPS is responding to the crash and units from Henderson County Sheriff’s office are assisting, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse said that the crash happened in...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Pet of the Week: Bowie

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to show off sweet and gentle Bowie. He is around 40 pounds and his estimated birthdate is Dec. 11, 2021. Bowie is good with kids, loves toys and will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 foot or taller fence and rides well in the car. SPCA of East Texas staff said he is a very loving boy.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy