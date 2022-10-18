Read full article on original website
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Woman Shares Sweet Act of Kindness from a Complete Stranger in Longview, TX
A Longview, TX Woman shared an act of kindness she experienced from a complete stranger at an area business. In a world that often seems so rife with hatred, these kinds of tales remind us that there is so much good, love, and beauty in the world. And this act of kindness from a complete stranger showed this East Texas woman of that very truth.
Have You Tried This Money-Saving Hack at the HomeGoods in Tyler, TX?
Tell us, have you tried this money-saving hack at the HomeGoods in Longview or Tyler, Texas?. It's amazing the things we can learn online these days. As much as we rail against the internet and social media, there's no denying that we can get secrets, tips, and hacks from our fellow shoppers that can save us lots of money.
Cars, equipment will be available at Smith County surplus auction
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County surplus auction of vehicles, furniture and other items will open to bidders on Monday, Oct. 24. In-person viewing of the items will be available Friday, Oct. 28 from 1-5 p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon. The online auction can be found at www.renebates.com […]
Car rolls over in East Texas crash
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A car rolled over in a crash in East Texas. The wreck happened on Oct. 14 at 11905 County Road 2126 in Henderson. The Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene around 7:54 a.m. No one was injured, but firefighters had to stabilize the car to move the driver out […]
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. ● Graystone Haunted Manor, 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, 13481 FM 986 W., Longview. Attractions include The Manor, Oak Raven Cemetery, Labyrinth of Time, Karnival of Karnage and Spooky Woods. Tickets: $25 general admission, $35 VIP, $5 midway. Information: https://graystonehaunt.com/ .
Three Lakes Middle School participates in ‘Rock Your School’ event
Brownsboro ISD $24 million bond addresses academic and athletic facilities on campus. Brownsboro ISD voters will decide whether to apply a $24 million bond. Back in May, a similar bond was proposed but knocked down. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division conducted an undercover operation...
Mineola mobile home burned down in Enchanted Lakes neighborhood
MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – Lindale Fire Department responded to a mobile home which caught on fire and burned to the ground in Mineola on Thursday. The fire took place in the the Enchanted Lakes neighborhood of Mineola. No injuries were reported by Lindale Fire.
DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine. DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton confirmed that there was one fatality in the crash. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed the incident and said units from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office...
Longview First Baptist Church Garden holds season’s last harvest
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The last harvest of a non-profit garden that provides free produce to the elderly, is underway in Longview. The First Baptist Church garden has been in operation for many years, and has helped seniors save on their grocery bills by providing fresh produce. a responsibility volunteers take seriously.
Donations stolen from Rusk County nonprofit, support needed
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Someone broke into the Rusk County Legacy House and stole donation items on Oct. 21, according to the nonprofit. The Legacy House has been in operation for five and a half years serving foster, kinship and adoptive families. They have been able to make this possible because of the generous […]
Pet of the Week: Playful, well-behaved Cash available for adoption in Tyler
Cash is available at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs about 50 pounds and is fully vetted. Cash plays well with older children and knows some basic commands. He loves to go for rides in the car and is very well behaved. Cash is playful,...
How an East Texas Preacher Beat the Wright Brothers Into the Sky
The turn of the 20th century was a time of technological dreams. The harnessing of petroleum had spawned the automobile, as well as the hope for something greater—powered, controlled flight. All sorts of weird-looking “flying machines,” as they were then called, were emerging from workshops around the world. One of the weirdest arose, perhaps literally, from a pasture in Pittsburg, the work of sawmill operator, inventor, and part-time Baptist preacher Burrell Cannon.
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys says they will have plenty for Thanksgiving despite turkey shortage
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s hard to believe, but we’re only five weeks away from Thanksgiving. Inflation and a turkey shortage this year could ruin dinner for many families across the country. According to the CDC, the bird flu has infected almost 48 million birds in the U.S. But in East Texas, Greenberg Smoked Turkeys […]
18-wheeler wreck leaves driver hospitalized
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and and West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene of an 18 wheeler wreck that left the driver hospitalized. The wreck took place early morning on I-20@603 Westbound. Hallsville Fire Department also responded to the call and were...
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
A 'grande' problem: City of Tyler makes to improve safety at 'S-curve' on Grande Boulevard
TYLER, Texas — A stretch of road in Tyler could soon receive some new safety upgrades — but drivers and the city call the "S" curve on Grande Boulevard dangerous for two different reasons. The city says it’s the road conditions. Citizens say it’s not the road –...
Two school bus crashes in East Texas; no one reported hurt
EAST TEXAS — Two East Texas school districts are reporting school bus crashes, but no one was rported hurt in either incident. According to our news partner KETK, officials say Tyler ISD bus 44 was involved in a crash on Loop 323 on Thursday afternoon. The bus was carrying students from Tyler Legacy High School and Three Lakes Middle School, the district said in a Facebook post. Longview ISD announced that bus number 23 was hit while carrying students from Judson Middle School Thursday evening. The bus was struck while crossing the intersection of Judson and George Richey Roads.
SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK visits Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – KETK’s Neal Barton visited Jacksonville on Wednesday for Small Town Live. For the next five weeks KETK is traveling through different East Texas towns. On Wednesday, leaders said they are very excited to celebrate their sesquicentennial anniversary on Saturday. They have a downtown street festival planned and will have a market, […]
DPS: Plane crash leaves one dead in Henderson County
LAKE PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – DPS confirmed that one person has died after a plane crashed in Henderson County. DPS is responding to the crash and units from Henderson County Sheriff’s office are assisting, according to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. Hillhouse said that the crash happened in...
Pet of the Week: Bowie
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live to show off sweet and gentle Bowie. He is around 40 pounds and his estimated birthdate is Dec. 11, 2021. Bowie is good with kids, loves toys and will need a proper introduction to other pets. Bowie will require a home with a 6 foot or taller fence and rides well in the car. SPCA of East Texas staff said he is a very loving boy.
