I-64 West Lane Closure Set for Thursday, Oct. 20, in Franklin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists of a scheduled lane closure on Interstate 64 West in Franklin County. The left lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, from mile marker 57.5 to mile marker 55. That’s between the Frankfort exits of 58 for U.S. 60 and 53 for U.S. 127. Crews will be ditching the rock cuts. Motorists are advised to heed signage, use caution and expect delays while traveling through the work zone.
Georgetown Parks and Rec 'thrilled' to give back
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — The 11th annual Georgetown Thriller is coming back to downtown Georgetown and this time, it's giving back for good. "Georgetown Parks and Rec tumbling study does Thriller because we decided that we wanted something very unique for our community and a way to give back to our community," said Artie Mullen Janow, director of Georgetown Parks and Rec. "So instead of 'Thriller' we decided to call it 'Thrilled to Give' because we wanted to give back to the Amen House to give back to the community, and to Amen house, to collect canned goods and cash or monetary donations to help with their program."
FBI wraps up Crystal Rogers search in Nelson County light on details
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — FBI agents on Friday wrapped up their search efforts at a Nelson County property where Crystal Rogers was last seen alive in 2015. FBI agents concluded a five-day search of the Houck family farm connected to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. Agents started the search Monday...
FBI wraps up day three of latest search in Crystal Rogers case
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — This is day three of the FBI’s search of a property near Bardstown related to the investigation into the 2015 disappearance of Crystal Rogers. On Wednesday, the agency brought in more machinery that could be used for digging. Cadaver dogs also returned to the property.
