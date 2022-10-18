Read full article on original website
Becky Lynch explains why she prefers being a heel over a babyface
During an appearance at NYC Advertising Week, Becky Lynch explained why she prefers being a heel over a babyface…. “I think human nature is we just generally don’t want to like people and certainly now, certainly that’s Twitter nature. So you have so much freedom that you can do anything, you can have fun. If people don’t like you, ‘well, I’m doing my job well. If people like you, well, you’re so entertaining, how can people not like you?’ It’s a lot easier, it’s a lot more fun in that aspect. Being a babyface, I tend to naturally fall into. I think, honestly, I’m not the greatest athlete in the world and I think my story of perseverance has registered with a lot of people. Fans can get behind that underdog who constantly has to overcome.”
More details regarding the falling out between Santana and Ortiz in AEW
During the summer of 2022, former WCW/Impact Wrestling star Konnan made a claim that AEW tag team Santana and Ortiz were no longer on good terms. In a Q&A for his podcast this week, Konnan gave more details about the situation…. “It breaks my heart because I spent a lot...
CM Punk returning to AEW from suspension looks to be “doubtful” for the time being
As previously noted, it has been speculated that there could be a buyout of CM Punk’s AEW contract following his backstage altercation with The Elite. In an update on the situation, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that AEW is in talks with CM Punk about the future but it looks “doubtful” at the moment that he will return from suspension. Meltzer wrote the following…
Shawn Michaels comments on a WWE NXT star that he thinks is ready for the main roster
During a media call to promote the 2022 Halloween Havoc PLE, Shawn Michaels gave praise to WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes…. “I have taken interest in Melo from day one. I got him on television as quickly as I could. At the time, I believe it was still 205 Live. I was talking to him and I said, ‘I just want to get you out there, get you in front of the people and in front of Hunter.’ ‘I don’t want to be living in 205.’ ‘I know. For me, it’s more important to get you out there so everyone can see that this kid can go.’ Carmelo and I get along great. He’s a good kid and I think the sky is the limit for him. He’s special. He’s talented.”
Apollo Crews felt that he became “complacent” on the WWE main roster
Apollo Crews, who returned to the WWE NXT brand earlier this year, did an interview with Denise Salcedo and discussed the change…. “I was actually excited. I was very excited because up to that point, I really wasn’t doing much. I’d come to RAW to do Main Event, which airs on Hulu, and I was kind of just like, I want to do more, but it didn’t seem like anything was gonna happen or anything was happening. I became complacent. I was just kind of like, I need to do something. I want to contribute more and the idea came up about coming back to NXT. I was ready to take it head on. I felt like it was an opportunity for me to have a fresh start or a new beginning which not a lot of people get that opportunity in life in general. So it’s nice to be able to come down and have that fresh start and do something different and actually be involved on a regular basis. It’s very nice. It’s a nice change of pace, almost like a breath of fresh air.”
New development in the CM Punk altercation with The Elite following AEW All Out 2022
As previously noted, there was reportedly a physical altercation between members of The Elite and CM Punk after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event when The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. In a development on the situation, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com...
Logan Paul admits he is “not comfortable on the mic” and needs to work on his verbal skills
During an interview with Ryan Satin, Logan Paul discussed his upcoming WWE unified Universal title match against Roman Reigns at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE…. “I’m doing a lot of sit-ups. I need my six-pack. No one likes a WWE superstar without a six-pack. I’m getting in the ring a lot. WWE was nice enough to actually build a ring in Puerto Rico, where I live, so I can train. At the end of the day, ring generalship and comfortability in the squared circle is the most important. I’m finding, the more I can do my bumps, bounce off the ropes, practice my flips, practice makes perfect and the better I’m getting. I can feel it too, every single day I get in the ring and practice my slams, it’s just a little bit better. The physicality comes easy. Truly, what I need to work on is my mic skills. I’m not comfortable on the mic. I’ll be on the mic at a show, Madison Square Garden, 18,000 people watching, all heckling me live and talking their smack while I’m trying to deliver a story. It’s very difficult. Doing WWE promos is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do and I have so much respect for the superstars who get in there every Monday and Friday and rattle off this stuff to perfection. I’m just not there yet. The physicality, let’s go.”
More details on how Adam Page was handled after suffering a concussion during AEW Dynamite
As previously noted, the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page world title match from the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite was stopped early due to Page suffering a concussion. During his Grilling JR podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross commented on the injury…. “So, they took him to the hospital...
Triple H health update after not being present for the October 17th 2022 edition of WWE RAW
As previously noted, Triple H tested positive for Covid-19 and wasn’t able to attend the October 17th 2022 WWE RAW event in Oklahoma City, OK. In an update on his status, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Triple H remains in Covid protocol and won’t be present for the October 21st edition of Smackdown. However, Triple H is still in “constant communication” with WWE producers and the creative team. Johnson wrote the following…
Adam Page issues first public comments since suffering a concussion during AEW Dynamite
As previously noted, the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page world title match from the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite was stopped early due to Page being injured. Page was taken to the hospital and discharged after being diagnosed with a concussion. On Wednesday, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Page “is feeling alright and is very appreciative of how everyone handled the situation.” Later during the day, Page issued a statement to fans via Twitter…
The betting odds favorites to win at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 PLE
The betting odds for WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
Jim Ross comments on his future with AEW and possible retirement
During his podcast, AEW announcer Jim Ross commented on his future with AEW and possible retirement…. “I think my contract with AEW is about another year and change. I’m looking at finishing that out and then taking it from there. So, that means I’m thinking about [retirement]. I haven’t talked to Tony Khan about this, but when I signed an extension – I think for 18 months or something like that – and it’s still in effect. I’m happy with that arrangement. We’ll take it one week at a time. I don’t know if I’m gonna stay, or if he wants me to stay. I think he does, and I know I do. But I also have to be realistic. I’m not a young kid. Maybe I’m traveling too much, maybe I don’t need to come to Dynamite, and stay at home an extra day before you get on that next airplane. I like what I’m doing. I really do.”
Sports doctor analyzes Adam Page’s injury from AEW Dynamite
As previously noted, the Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page world title match from the October 18th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite was stopped early due to Page suffering a concussion. In a video published to his YouTube channel, sports doctor Brian Sutterer analyzed the injury…. “As Page’s coming in here,...
