Tourism Excellence Awards Presented at Tillamook Coast Visitors Association Banquet
The first tourism banquet Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) has held since 2019 took place on October 18, 2022 at the Tillamook Creamery. The event was an opportunity to gather with members of the tourism and hospitality industry and share information about TCVA’s community, business, stewardship and destination management programs. It was also a way to recognize the excellent work done by individuals, nonprofits and businesses by honoring them with Excellence Awards.
OCEANSIDE Incorporation Conversation – The last word
It was a little more than a year ago that the ONA Board introduced the topic of incorporation to Oceansiders as an alternative to continuing under the governance of the Tillamook County Commissioners. At that time, we stated: “Our sole goal is to foster an informed and robust community conversation about how to prepare for Oceanside‘s second hundred years!” Wherever they stand, few could deny that we achieved that goal – although “robust” may putting it mildly. Now the ballots are arriving in our mailboxes, and Oceansiders will have the final word in choosing our future.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY PIONEER’S QUESTIONS FOR THE CANDIDATES NOV. 22: Voter Guide – Summary
Here are all the links to the Pioneer’s series Questions for the Candidates – from US Sentator to local races – here are the candidates’ answers (that we’ve received) to our questions. We hope that by providing this information that voters will learn more about the candidates and be able to make informed voting decisions.
Tillamook County 2023 Calendar Contest ALL GRADES K-12 “Reconnecting with my Community” ART DUE – 11/10/22
SOS Tillamook—the Prevention Program of Tillamook Family Counseling Center, is excited to once again be gathering artwork from local students to be featured in the 2023 Tillamook County Calendar. The theme this year “Reconnecting with my Community” is open to students of ALL AGES. ACCEPTING ARTWORK FROM...
OCEANSIDE INCORPORATION: Enough Bickering
The other day the petitioners for incorporating Oceanside sent an email with a shouting subject line:. OK, petitioners. “Bicker” is “argue about petty and trivial matters”. Oceanside True Friends haven’t brought up petty or trivial things, as this is serious business. We recalled this about the incorporation process and reminded the community:
Rockaway Beach Candidates Forum 10/14/22 – Video
On Friday October 14, Tillamook County Pioneer hosted the Rockaway Beach Candidates Forum. Sandra Johnson of Rockaway Beach was paramount in coordinating this event. Thirty-six people attended the Candidates Forum in Rockaway Beach with many joining by Zoom, as well. Moderating this event, Lisa Phipps (not pictured), former Rockaway Beach...
ENDORSING GREAT PUBLIC SERVANTS
All of us seek integrity, talent, and courage in our leaders so we can have effective policies. Indivisible North Coast Oregon (INCO) is a grassroots group based in Clatsop County and is pleased to endorse these outstanding candidates. They are worthy of your votes in this election. All of them...
Support for Laity & Busch
When I look at the names in the upcoming election, a tune keeps going through my head. Just over fifty years ago a new band took to the stage and TV with some songs that quickly rose on the Billboard charts. Between taking the Last Train to Clarksville and opining about Pleasant Valley on a Sunday, in their theme song they announce their arrival, and declare “We’re the young generation, and we’ve got something to say!” (Feel free to hum along!)
