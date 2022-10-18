Read full article on original website
Illinois soldier accounted for from Korean War after remains from POW camp identified
A rosette will be placed next to his name at the war memorial in Honolulu to symbolize that he's been accounted for.
Mountain Lion killed in Illinois was 8th sighting in 20 years
DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A vehicle hit and killed large cat along I-88 in DeKalb County Sunday. It was not an ordinary house cat, however. It was instead a mountain lion. A local animal expert said that it is not common to see a mountain lion in Northern Illinois. In fact, this was only […]
Chicago Police Board president announces opinion in fatal Chicago police shooting of Adam Toledo
Officer Eric Stillman shot the teen in the chest after chasing him down an alley in Little Village, authorities said.
Cougar fatally struck along I-88 in far west suburbs: state police
A mountain lion was found dead along Interstate 88 over the weekend after it was fatally struck by a vehicle, Illinois State Police said on Monday.
WAND TV
Police: Scott's Law crash is third in 24 hours
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police announced another Scott's Law related crash less than 24 hours after the previous two. A driver hit an ISP squad car a little after midnight on October 19 in Cook County. The trooper was outside of the car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported.
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
History made after Illinois State Treasurer returns $11M to Chicago man's family
CHICAGO - History was made this week after the Illinois State Treasurer's office returned $11 million to the estate of a Chicago man who died of natural causes in 2016. Treasurer Michael Frerich said it is the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the history of the nation. Little...
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
Tri-State Tollway carjacking: Person stuck in traffic on I-294 carjacked, Hinsdale police say
Illinois State Police are investigating after a suspected stolen car in Hinsdale was involved in an I-294 carjacking.
Plans for relocation of Hollywood Casino in Aurora moves forward towards final vote
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- Aurora is one step closer to getting a new casino.The full city council posed no objections during a meeting to learn about the relocation of the Hollywood Casino.The deal will be on the agenda for a vote on Oct. 25.If approved, construction would begin in late 2023 across from the Chicago Premium Outlets.The current casino would be demolished.
Campus police investigate death of Northern Illinois University student
CHICAGO (CBS) – Campus police at Northern Illinois University are investigating the death of a student.The student was found unconscious inside Patterson Hall on Friday.A school spokesman said the student died shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday.The cause is still unclear.NIU officials said they do not suspect foul play.Counselors from the NIU Counseling Center are available to speak with any members of the campus community who feel they need support and can be reached at 815-753-1206.
Police investigate in Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton after report of body
The DuPage County Forest Preserve police are investigating after a dead body was reported by a visitor to Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Police investigating after death of NIU student at residence hall
CHICAGO - A student died at a residence hall at Northern Illinois University Friday afternoon. According to the university, NIU police and Dekalb Fire Department paramedics responded to a 911 call at Patterson Hall Friday for an unconscious student. Life-saving measures were performed, however, the student died shortly before 1...
Antioch high school put on lockdown after receiving threatening phone call
ANTIOCH, Ill. - A phone call threatening violence forced Antioch Community High School into lockdown Friday afternoon. Law enforcement quickly determined the threatening call came from a cellphone inside the school. They then initiated a large-scale police respond around 1:52 p.m. Just to be safe, Antioch police also responded to...
cwbchicago.com
THPT! THPT! THPT! THPT! Chicago police helicopter tracks down armed robbery crew after Tuesday night hold-up spree
Two men are facing charges after a Chicago police helicopter tracked their vehicle across the city on Tuesday evening following a series of armed robberies in Lincoln Park, West Town, and the West Loop. Detectives are working to link the men to a 45-minute robbery spree that began around 9:23...
starvedrock.media
Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck
A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Board denies special use permit for landscaping business in split vote
The Kendall County Board voted five to three on Tuesday to deny a landscaping business's special use permit. The business has been operating for a few years without a special use permit in the 1000 block of Harvey Road near Oswego and has racked up some fines, including a court issued $32,800 judgement against the business for various violations.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
Dozen CPD officers receive suspension notifications for May 2020 melee with protesters
Nearly two and a half years after a major scuffle between Chicago police and protesters, the city has settled a federal lawsuit and CPD is taking disciplinary action.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Chicago-area police chief, prosecutor sound alarm over fast-tracked public safety law
Critics of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which aims to overhaul the state's criminal justice system, argue that the law will not improve public safety and may be unconstitutional.
