Woodstock, IL

WAND TV

Police: Scott's Law crash is third in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police announced another Scott's Law related crash less than 24 hours after the previous two. A driver hit an ISP squad car a little after midnight on October 19 in Cook County. The trooper was outside of the car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Q985

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Campus police investigate death of Northern Illinois University student

CHICAGO (CBS) – Campus police at Northern Illinois University are investigating the death of a student.The student was found unconscious inside Patterson Hall on Friday.A school spokesman said the student died shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday.The cause is still unclear.NIU officials said they do not suspect foul play.Counselors from the NIU Counseling Center are available to speak with any members of the campus community who feel they need support and can be reached at 815-753-1206.
DEKALB, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police investigating after death of NIU student at residence hall

CHICAGO - A student died at a residence hall at Northern Illinois University Friday afternoon. According to the university, NIU police and Dekalb Fire Department paramedics responded to a 911 call at Patterson Hall Friday for an unconscious student. Life-saving measures were performed, however, the student died shortly before 1...
DEKALB, IL
starvedrock.media

Driver From Sandwich Killed In Wreck

A crash just outside Plano claimed the life of a Sandwich man. Kendall County deputies were called just after 7:30 Wednesday night for a single-vehicle wreck on Creek Road. For whatever reason, 52-year-old Jeffrey Thompson drove off the road and had his vehicle hit a utility pole. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
PLANO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 60, charged in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated battery in a shooting that wounded a another man on Oct. 10 on the West Side. Curtis Lamothe, 60, is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man in the 1100 block of South Mayfield Avenue, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot...
CHICAGO, IL

