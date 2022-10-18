ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Men's Soccer Falls in Final Seconds to Sacramento State

FULLERTON, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton men's soccer fell to Sacramento State, 1-0, in the final seconds of the match Saturday night at Titan Stadium. The Titans are now 8-5-5 on the year and 3-2-3 in The Big West, leaving them tied for fourth place with three other teams in the conference.
Women’s Volleyball Defeats UC Riverside in Five Sets

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Four Titans reached double figures in kills as Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball defeated UC Riverside in five sets Saturday night on the road. Lyla Traylor knocked down 17 kills on a .292 hitting percentage to lead the Titan hitters, also adding 18 digs, three aces, one block and an assist. Lolo Fonua, Julia Crawford and Danielle Jefferies each tallied 11 kills as the Titans hit at a .221 clip on the match.
Men's Golf Wraps Up Visit Stockton Invitational Tied for Ninth

STOCKTON, Calif. – Men's golf finished the Visit Stockton Invitational tied for ninth place on Saturday with a score of 1-over par 853. Harry Doig ended the invitational tied for 11th place after shooting a 5-under par 208 (69-69-70). Matthew Schafer finished tied for 30th place with a score of even par 213 (67-71-75).
Titans Prevail in Five Sets at UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. — Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball defeated UC Davis in a five-set thriller Thursday night on the road. After falling behind 1-0 and again 2-1 in the match, The Titans came back to win sets four and five to come out on top. Fullerton trailed at match point in the fifth set, 15-14, before scoring the final three points to prevail and improve its record to 10-7 overall and 4-5 in Big West play.
