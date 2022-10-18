DAVIS, Calif. — Cal State Fullerton women's volleyball defeated UC Davis in a five-set thriller Thursday night on the road. After falling behind 1-0 and again 2-1 in the match, The Titans came back to win sets four and five to come out on top. Fullerton trailed at match point in the fifth set, 15-14, before scoring the final three points to prevail and improve its record to 10-7 overall and 4-5 in Big West play.

