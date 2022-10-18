ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These Are The Least Educated Provinces & Territories In Canada

When it comes to secondary and post-secondary education in this country, new figures are revealing what could be considered the least formally educated provinces and territories in Canada. On October 18, 2022, Statistics Canada released data about the educational attainment of Canada's population, which refers to the amount of schooling...
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought He Won $1K But He Missed Some Zeros

A Lotto Max winner in Alberta checked his ticket and thought he won $1,000 but was pretty shocked when he checked his ticket again to realize it was actually a lot more. Blaine Prangnell, from Fort McMurray, bought his Lotto Max ticket from Eagle Ridge Convenience Store and Pizza at 117-375 Loutit Road the day before the October 4 draw.
A New Canadian Loonie Has Just Entered Circulation & It's So Colourful (PHOTO)

Check your change, Canada! A new Canadian loonie has entered circulation and the new $1 coin is pretty bright and colourful. On Thursday, October 20, the Royal Canadian Mint confirmed that a new loonie had entered circulation in Canada. The new commemorative circulation coin depicts Alexander Graham Bell — the...
Ontario Education Workers Are Another Step Closer To Strike Action & Here's What Happened

The possibility of a strike by Ontario's education workers on November 3 is now looking even more likely, thanks to new developments Wednesday. In its latest bargaining update, the union, which represents custodians, early childhood educators and school administrators, said CUPE and the province still aren't anywhere close to negotiating a new contract after three days of talks with the help of a mediator.
John Tory Just Reignited The Fiery Debate About Tolls On The DVP & Gardiner

The idea of tolling drivers on the DVP and Gardiner isn't new, but the controversial topic of discussion has come up again just days before the Toronto Municipal Election. Mayor John Tory put out a statement clarifying where he stands on it after comments he made to a local radio station started getting attention online.
Canada's 'Most Wanted' Criminals List Is Out & 3 Of Them Are Wanted In Alberta

The list of Canada's "most wanted" criminals has just been updated and three men who are wanted in Alberta are on it. The list of 25 of the "most wanted" criminals in Canada was put together by the Bolo Program, a non-profit that works with police across Canada to help use public awareness to find them.
You Haven't Truly Brunched In Ottawa Unless You've Tried 7 Of These 13 Spots

Ottawa is full of drool-worthy brunch restaurants so you can have an egg-cellent start to your weekend mornings. Whether you're craving sweet pancakes, a classic eggs breakfast or something new, there is a spot in Ottawa that has a dish you're hoping for. You could think of yourself as quite...
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Your Wallet Will Thank You For Waiting

Ontario gas prices are on their way down again, allowing motorists a chance to collect some savings and keep their wallets fatter this weekend. According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 1 cent on Saturday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 162.9 cents per litre.
7 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 21 to 23

Another Ottawa weekend is on the horizon and there is so much going on in the capital city. If you're wanting to celebrate spooky season with haunted attractions, have a night out on the town or browse a quaint daytime market there are events for you to check out. From...
Canada's 'Most Valuable' Brands Have Been Ranked & The List Has A Bit Of Everything

A new report has ranked Canada's most valuable brands and the list includes everything from banks and telecom providers, to athleisure labels and coffee companies. On Wednesday, October 19, data analytics company Kantar released its annual report on the world's most valuable brands, based on financial performance. In Canada, it...
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Hike Up Tomorrow So Say Goodbye To Your Savings

After days of decline, Ontario gas prices are shooting back up to where they started this week. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will rise by 4 cents on Friday, October 21, 2022, bringing prices up to 163.9 cents per litre for most of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Windsor and Niagara.

