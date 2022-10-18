Read full article on original website
Canada's Top 25 'Most Wanted' List Was Revealed & There Are 12 People From Ontario
On Tuesday, October 18, the Bolo Program updated its list of Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives, and a lot of them are from Ontario. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. The update is the program's first since the initiative launched in April...
These Are The Least Educated Provinces & Territories In Canada
When it comes to secondary and post-secondary education in this country, new figures are revealing what could be considered the least formally educated provinces and territories in Canada. On October 18, 2022, Statistics Canada released data about the educational attainment of Canada's population, which refers to the amount of schooling...
Canada's Housing Costs Are Going Down But A Home In These Cities Will Still Bleed You Dry
Canada's housing market has been wild for the last year or so, with multiple dips and peaks in the last few months alone. And, according to new data from the Canadian Real Estate Association, there are still quite a few cities in Canada where house prices have been increasing this year.
Vancouver Is The Second 'Rattiest City' In Canada & Other Cities In BC Made The List Too
If you live in Vancouver, you might want to watch out for some little rodents around your house, because the city was officially ranked as the second rattiest city in all of Canada. A pest control company called Orkin Canada recently shared its annual list of the 25 top "rattiest"...
Getting A Driver’s License In Ontario Can Be Tricky & Here’s What Newcomers Should Know
A driver's license can be an important piece of government ID for residents of Ontario, especially for newcomers, who might not have any Canadian paperwork besides their visa or permit. Here are the requirements that newcomers might have to meet though:. Visitors to Ontario who want to drive while here...
Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scores $1M After Playing For 20 Years & His Wife Was Shook
For most people, winning $1 million on a Lotto Max ticket doesn't involve a fantasy of flipping burgers for relatives, but Ontarians are just built differently. According to OLG, King resident Oleksandr Ivanchenko won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the September 23, 2033, Lotto Max draw. The father...
Ontario Parents Can Get Up To $250 Per Child For 'Tutoring' From The Province & Here's How
Ontario parents are about to get some cash from the Ford government. Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the 'catch up payments' Thursday, which are meant to provide tutoring for any students who are struggling in the classroom. The announcement followed the release of EQAO results for 2021-2022, which revealed math...
A TikToker Moved From Hawaii To Alberta & His Reactions To Canadian Snacks Are Everything
A guy recently moved from Hawaii to Alberta and he's been trying a bunch of Canadian snacks on his TikTok and sharing his reactions to them. Kepi has been documenting his journey through the world of Canadian snacks, trying everything from a classic Tim Hortons order to butter tarts, giving each snack a rating out of 10.
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta Thought He Won $1K But He Missed Some Zeros
A Lotto Max winner in Alberta checked his ticket and thought he won $1,000 but was pretty shocked when he checked his ticket again to realize it was actually a lot more. Blaine Prangnell, from Fort McMurray, bought his Lotto Max ticket from Eagle Ridge Convenience Store and Pizza at 117-375 Loutit Road the day before the October 4 draw.
A New Canadian Loonie Has Just Entered Circulation & It's So Colourful (PHOTO)
Check your change, Canada! A new Canadian loonie has entered circulation and the new $1 coin is pretty bright and colourful. On Thursday, October 20, the Royal Canadian Mint confirmed that a new loonie had entered circulation in Canada. The new commemorative circulation coin depicts Alexander Graham Bell — the...
Ontario Education Workers Are Another Step Closer To Strike Action & Here's What Happened
The possibility of a strike by Ontario's education workers on November 3 is now looking even more likely, thanks to new developments Wednesday. In its latest bargaining update, the union, which represents custodians, early childhood educators and school administrators, said CUPE and the province still aren't anywhere close to negotiating a new contract after three days of talks with the help of a mediator.
John Tory Just Reignited The Fiery Debate About Tolls On The DVP & Gardiner
The idea of tolling drivers on the DVP and Gardiner isn't new, but the controversial topic of discussion has come up again just days before the Toronto Municipal Election. Mayor John Tory put out a statement clarifying where he stands on it after comments he made to a local radio station started getting attention online.
Lotto Max Winner In Alberta 'Wasn't Sure What He Was Seeing' At First & Rechecked His Ticket
A Lotto Max winner from Lethbridge wasn't sure what he was seeing when he checked his Lotto Max ticket and found out he had won. Morris Soenen bought his lucky ticket at Pure Casino in Lethbridge a few days before the October 4 Lotto Max draw. The day after the...
Canada's 'Most Wanted' Criminals List Is Out & 3 Of Them Are Wanted In Alberta
The list of Canada's "most wanted" criminals has just been updated and three men who are wanted in Alberta are on it. The list of 25 of the "most wanted" criminals in Canada was put together by the Bolo Program, a non-profit that works with police across Canada to help use public awareness to find them.
Canada Jetlines Announced A New Toronto To Vancouver Route & You Can Book A Flight For $135
Who wants to check out the west coast this winter for the price of dinner and drinks?. Canada Jetlines is bringing on a new travel route between Toronto and Vancouver just in time for the holidays. The affordable leisure airline announced in a press release that they would offer biweekly...
You Haven't Truly Brunched In Ottawa Unless You've Tried 7 Of These 13 Spots
Ottawa is full of drool-worthy brunch restaurants so you can have an egg-cellent start to your weekend mornings. Whether you're craving sweet pancakes, a classic eggs breakfast or something new, there is a spot in Ottawa that has a dish you're hoping for. You could think of yourself as quite...
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Your Wallet Will Thank You For Waiting
Ontario gas prices are on their way down again, allowing motorists a chance to collect some savings and keep their wallets fatter this weekend. According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 1 cent on Saturday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 162.9 cents per litre.
7 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 21 to 23
Another Ottawa weekend is on the horizon and there is so much going on in the capital city. If you're wanting to celebrate spooky season with haunted attractions, have a night out on the town or browse a quaint daytime market there are events for you to check out. From...
Canada's 'Most Valuable' Brands Have Been Ranked & The List Has A Bit Of Everything
A new report has ranked Canada's most valuable brands and the list includes everything from banks and telecom providers, to athleisure labels and coffee companies. On Wednesday, October 19, data analytics company Kantar released its annual report on the world's most valuable brands, based on financial performance. In Canada, it...
Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Hike Up Tomorrow So Say Goodbye To Your Savings
After days of decline, Ontario gas prices are shooting back up to where they started this week. According to Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, pumps will rise by 4 cents on Friday, October 21, 2022, bringing prices up to 163.9 cents per litre for most of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Windsor and Niagara.
