Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Hillcrest Patriots beat the McAdory Yellow Jackets 35-14 on Friday night to finish its season a perfect 10-0. "We'll see what's going on and our offensive line good gracious, them and J. Johnson took over this game and just lined up and ran the football right at them. And defensively, just phenomenal tonight, gave up two kind of late but you know, could not be prouder of the overall team effort tonight," said Hillcrest head coach Jamie Mitchell.

MCCALLA, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO