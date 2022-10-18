ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian

I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Nick Saban Speaks On Criticism and Fans

Alabama head coach, Nick Saban, appeared on Hey Coach on Thursday night and received an interesting fan question during the show. Saban was asked about “reverse rat poison” and the team’s response to all of the criticism after the loss to Tennessee. “Well you know I try...
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes

A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
What Is Alabama’s Favorite Halloween Candy?

Well, it's about that time of year. Have you loaded up your cupboards with candy for the trick-or-treaters?. The National Retail Federation tracks the sales of candy, and other products, each year. So, what candy are we Alabama folks sucking, chewing and chomping on?. It's strange to me, because I...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Congresswoman Terri Sewell To Host Town Hall in Tuscaloosa Tuesday

U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning for a town hall with her constituents, she said on social media Monday morning. Sewell said on Twitter that she will be at the McDonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning to meet local residents, give an update on what's going on in Washington and hear thoughts from those in attendance.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hillcrest Runs Past McAdory to Cap Off Perfect Season

Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Hillcrest Patriots beat the McAdory Yellow Jackets 35-14 on Friday night to finish its season a perfect 10-0. "We'll see what's going on and our offensive line good gracious, them and J. Johnson took over this game and just lined up and ran the football right at them. And defensively, just phenomenal tonight, gave up two kind of late but you know, could not be prouder of the overall team effort tonight," said Hillcrest head coach Jamie Mitchell.
MCCALLA, AL
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

