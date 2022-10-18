Read full article on original website
Alabama Parents Beware: Deadly Drug Found Hidden In Candy Boxes
As a parent, this is the last thing you'd want to hear about with Halloween right around the corner. I couldn't imagine my kids coming in contact with a deadly drug when they just wanted to enjoy their favorite candy on Halloween. Sadly, in this world, we can't just trust...
Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??
Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
EEK! This is The Most Common Nightmare For People In Alabama
Spooky season is here and nightmares may be at an all-time high this time of year. People are tapping into their fears, pulling off more pranks, and even watching lots of scary content like movies and shows. Silhouette of a man in the darkness. Night photography. Shadow in mist. Mysterious...
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
Mississippi Residents Upset After Police Fatally Shoots Teen
As a father, this is one of the things you hear that makes your stomach hurt. I don't think any parent wants to hear about their child being killed, no matter the age. It has to be even worse when your child dies at a young age. Unfortunately, that's what happened to this Mississippi family.
Bite This! Takes on One of America’s Best Steakhouses in Alabama
Not too long ago, Mashed highlighted some of the top-notch steakhouses across America. I felt really bougie knowing that I have visited some of those steakhouses during my travels. However, I was thrilled to see that a steakhouse from Alabama made the list. So it immediately went on my restaurant bucket list.
Nick Saban Speaks On Criticism and Fans
Alabama head coach, Nick Saban, appeared on Hey Coach on Thursday night and received an interesting fan question during the show. Saban was asked about “reverse rat poison” and the team’s response to all of the criticism after the loss to Tennessee. “Well you know I try...
Drastically Different Temps Plus Possible Freeze for Alabama Soon
Alabamians should get ready for some drastically different temperatures as the cold front will leave behind some of the coldest conditions so far this season. This also means that there have already been freeze-watches and warnings established for various parts of Alabama. Watches and Warnings from the National Weather Service...
Alabama Could See Possible Record-Breaking Low Temperatures Soon
This weekend has been on the warm side but get ready for the temperature roller coaster early this week. You should expect a cold snap early in the week with a warm-up late week. The high for today will reach 84 degrees and a cold front will come through Sunday...
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
What Is Alabama’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
Well, it's about that time of year. Have you loaded up your cupboards with candy for the trick-or-treaters?. The National Retail Federation tracks the sales of candy, and other products, each year. So, what candy are we Alabama folks sucking, chewing and chomping on?. It's strange to me, because I...
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat
Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
Congresswoman Terri Sewell To Host Town Hall in Tuscaloosa Tuesday
U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning for a town hall with her constituents, she said on social media Monday morning. Sewell said on Twitter that she will be at the McDonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning to meet local residents, give an update on what's going on in Washington and hear thoughts from those in attendance.
Hillcrest Runs Past McAdory to Cap Off Perfect Season
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Hillcrest Patriots beat the McAdory Yellow Jackets 35-14 on Friday night to finish its season a perfect 10-0. "We'll see what's going on and our offensive line good gracious, them and J. Johnson took over this game and just lined up and ran the football right at them. And defensively, just phenomenal tonight, gave up two kind of late but you know, could not be prouder of the overall team effort tonight," said Hillcrest head coach Jamie Mitchell.
