This Cheerful Fall Color Is Everywhere in IKEA’s New Collection, From $13 Towels to a $7 Pillow
To celebrate Diwali, the Indian festival of lights, IKEA is launching a glow-filled collection of towels, lanterns (obviously), pillows, servingware, and more. But among the colorful assortment of home items—all inspired by the vibrant embellishments on India’s streets—one shade reigns supreme: marigold. The inclusion is intentional, of...
A $14 Paper Towel Holder Plays a Unique Role in Jordan Ferney’s Daughter’s Room
Sometimes, as a parent, you do things for your kids that they really aren’t that into. So when you give them something that they do like, it’s a great feeling. I got a taste of my daughter Simone’s delight when I installed a craft station in her bedroom. As she continues to grow (she’s now 6), she’s unsurprisingly getting more and more into art. How can she not when her dad’s an artist and I’ve been running my DIY blog Oh Happy Day since 2006? I wanted to carve out a little area for her that encourages her creativity. This space turned out to not just be a hit with Simone but all her friends, too (it’s the first thing they’re drawn to when they come over).
19 Maximalist Quilts, Because Life Is Too Short for a White Duvet
They say a rug ties a room together, but we’d argue that a quilt does the job even better. Stitched patterns over block-printed florals and graphic grids in punchy palettes draw the eye in so much so that, as far as we’re concerned, it doesn’t really matter what else is going on.
