Steelers' Chase Claypool 'was in the bathroom' for Mitchell Trubisky-Diontae Johnson incident
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool apparently missed the alleged "heated exchange" between teammates Mitchell Trubisky and Diontae Johnson. The exchange led to Mike Tomlin benching Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett back in Week 4 of the season. "I wish I could say something about it, but I...
49ers' Kyle Shanahan teases Christian McCaffrey could play vs. Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan teased Friday morning that running back Christian McCaffrey could feature for his new club as soon as Sunday against the 4-2 Kansas City Chiefs even though McCaffrey joined the Niners less than 72 hours before kickoff of that game. "I'm still up in...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger: Losing is 'not very fun'
Understandably, quarterback Tom Brady was asked Thursday about future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger recently saying that "it didn't look like (Brady) wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. "You know, I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun...
Watch: Incredible slow-motion angle of Marco Wilson's flip into the end zone
The first of two pick-sixes for the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football led to an incredible highlight clip. Andy Dalton, playing in his fourth-straight game for the New Orleans Saints with Jameis Winston on the sideline with an injury, found himself in big-time trouble in the final minutes of the first half on Thursday Night Football.
Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans
At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
Analysts: Tom Brady could leave Buccaneers, retire before end of season
Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio have added their names to the list of people questioning if Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady will finish the 2022 NFL season as an active player. As Jenna Lemoncelli explained for the New York Post, Simms was asked...
Roquan Smith Trade?: Seahawks Possible Counter To 49ers Christian McCaffrey
With the NFL trade deadline nearing on Nov. 1, teams are scheming for ways to improve their rosters and make championship pushes. One of those teams is an NFC West rival of the Seattle Seahawks, as the San Francisco 49ers just completed a blockbuster trade for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back
The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
Broncos assistant living at team's facility because '(his) car hasn't started in a week'
Outten said he hasn't seen his family in a week. Perhaps his inability to go home shows the Broncos' 2-4 record has created major anxiety. Fans and media are hammering the team for not meeting high expectations. After they traded for former Seahawks star Russell Wilson, the organization believed it would snap a six-year playoff drought.
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham says Cowboys players disrespected Nick Sirianni
Nick Sirianni was extremely animated during and after his team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night, and one Philadelphia Eagles player said there was more to the enthusiasm than just typical rivalry game emotions. A scuffle broke out near the end of the Eagles’ 26-17 win, and...
Report: Dolphins Expected To Trade Veteran TE
The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 7 of the NFL season with a 3-3 record. With them two games behind the Bills in the AFC East, the team is looking to ship out their veteran tight end. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their offensive stars...
Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday
The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
Aaron Rodgers shares relieving message about his future
It’s certainly not “R-E-L-A-X,” the message Aaron Rodgers shared after the Green Bay Packer’s 1-2 start to the 2014 season. But, after considering retirement in the 2022 offseason and experimenting with alternative career paths, the message Rodgers shared regarding his future with the Packers should offer some relief.
Five possible Kansas City Chiefs trade targets at the Nov. 1 deadline, including Robert Quinn
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again serious title contenders in 2022, and that means Andy Reid and the brass could feel adding one or two more key pieces to the roster could be what helps bring another Super Bowl to Missouri. The Chiefs are tied for the second-best record...
Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns
A pair of players who are key to the Ravens’ offensive attack were listed as non-participants, tight end Mark Andrews and runningback J.K Dobbins. Andrews is of course one of the most prolific receiving threats at his position in the whole NFL and is coming off a dominant game against the Giants.
Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon
This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post
The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ
About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
