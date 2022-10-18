ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers' Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger: Losing is 'not very fun'

Understandably, quarterback Tom Brady was asked Thursday about future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger recently saying that "it didn't look like (Brady) wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. "You know, I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun...
TAMPA, FL
Watch: Incredible slow-motion angle of Marco Wilson's flip into the end zone

The first of two pick-sixes for the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football led to an incredible highlight clip. Andy Dalton, playing in his fourth-straight game for the New Orleans Saints with Jameis Winston on the sideline with an injury, found himself in big-time trouble in the final minutes of the first half on Thursday Night Football.
Aaron Rodgers has a message for Packers fans

At this point, it’s off to the races for the Green Bay Packers. Sitting three games behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles for that top NFC seed, the Super Bowl isn’t looking promising. After some quality starts from this team, it seems that they’re going downhill. In his...
GREEN BAY, WI
Analysts: Tom Brady could leave Buccaneers, retire before end of season

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio have added their names to the list of people questioning if Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady will finish the 2022 NFL season as an active player. As Jenna Lemoncelli explained for the New York Post, Simms was asked...
TAMPA, FL
Seattle Seahawks workout former Bears WR that Chicago fans desperately want back

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a WR for a workout this week. The Seattle Seahawks brought in a wide receiver for a workout on Tuesday that has been on the mind of many Chicago Bears fans lately. Fans are desperate after seeing the product at wide receiver on the field the past few weeks. The Bears are switching things up at wide receiver this week, but the elevation of Isaiah Coulter isn’t promising.
CHICAGO, IL
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Report: Dolphins Expected To Trade Veteran TE

The Miami Dolphins are coming into Week 7 of the NFL season with a 3-3 record. With them two games behind the Bills in the AFC East, the team is looking to ship out their veteran tight end. The Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as their offensive stars...
Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report has a shocking revelation Thursday

The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report is a unique one. The Chicago Bears had quite a few players fighting the typical NFL bumps and bruises on the team’s injury report in Week 6. Last Wednesday, the Bears’ final practice before their Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders, the team placed three players on the injury report. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and defensive backs Dane Cruikshank and Jaylon Johnson were on the list projected to be full participants. The Chicago Bears Week 7 injury report tells a different story.
CHICAGO, IL
Aaron Rodgers shares relieving message about his future

It’s certainly not “R-E-L-A-X,” the message Aaron Rodgers shared after the Green Bay Packer’s 1-2 start to the 2014 season. But, after considering retirement in the 2022 offseason and experimenting with alternative career paths, the message Rodgers shared regarding his future with the Packers should offer some relief.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ravens Could Be Without 2 Notable Players Against Browns

A pair of players who are key to the Ravens’ offensive attack were listed as non-participants, tight end Mark Andrews and runningback J.K Dobbins. Andrews is of course one of the most prolific receiving threats at his position in the whole NFL and is coming off a dominant game against the Giants.
BALTIMORE, MD
Russell Wilson Seems To Be Off The Broncos Country Bandwagon

This has been a very frustrating and disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, at least so far. After trading for future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson and being expected to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl, the Broncos have an anemic 2-4 record. Their offense is the...
DENVER, CO
T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post

The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
One Team Considered Frontrunner To Sign OBJ

About a third of the way into the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. remains a man without a team. He is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl less than nine months ago, but he has been plotting his next move for a while now.
KANSAS CITY, MO

