verywellhealth.com
Flank Pain
Flank pain affects one or both sides of the body between your abdomen and back. This symptom can be caused by issues with your muscles, internal organs, or your spine. Physical examination and imaging are often performed to determine the cause of flank pain. This article will discuss the symptoms...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Active Release Technique (ART)?
Active release technique (ART) is a manual therapy for relieving tension in the soft tissues. Healthcare providers such as physical therapists use this technique to improve range of motion and muscle pain. This article will provide an overview of active release technique, including the conditions it treats and what to...
verywellhealth.com
What Is a Certified Hand Therapist (CHT)?
A Certified Hand Therapist (CHT) is an occupational therapist (OT) or physical therapist (PT) who specializes in the treatment of upper extremity conditions. While OTs and PTs have distinctly different training and roles in rehabilitation, therapists with a CHT credential provide the same type of treatment, regardless of their background. CHTs work in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and inpatient rehabilitation centers.
verywellhealth.com
What Is Keratosis Follicularis?
Keratosis follicularis is a type of skin disorder that causes people to develop rough bumps and thick plaques or skin lesions. The condition is also known as Darier disease and affects roughly 1 in 36,000 to 100,000 people. The condition typically develops at puberty and during the teen years. However,...
verywellhealth.com
Can You Still Get Strep Throat Without Tonsils?
Strep throat is a bacterial infection of the throat and tonsils. You can still get this infection if you've had your tonsils removed. Although swelling—and sometimes even infectious oozing—of the tonsils can happen with strep throat, you can develop this infection in the lining of your throat with or without tonsils.
verywellhealth.com
Post-Sepsis Syndrome Overview
Post-sepsis syndrome is a collection of long-term physical and psychological symptoms that develop in roughly 50% of sepsis survivors. Sepsis is an extreme reaction carried out by the body when an infection is present. It is a medical emergency because it is life-threatening. Symptoms of post-sepsis syndrome can develop within...
verywellhealth.com
Can Stress Cause Swollen Lymph Nodes?
Stress is a physical, emotional, and psychological reaction that occurs when a person is exposed to change or an external cause. While it's hard to escape stress, how we manage it is important. Chronic emotional or physical stress can increase the risk of disease. Chronically stressed people may participate in...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Skin Crawling (Formication)?
Formication, or a sensation that your skin is "crawling," is a physical symptom that occurs without a physical cause. This symptom is also called a tactile hallucination. Formication can occur with mental health conditions, neurological diseases, or menopause. It can also be a side effect of medication or recreational drugs.
verywellhealth.com
Can Bactrim Be Used to Treat Bacterial Vaginosis?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a vaginal infection caused by several possible types of bacteria. Although antibiotics can treat this infection, not every antibiotic is a good fit. There are several options for treating bacterial vaginosis, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts two at the top of...
verywellhealth.com
Kinesiology vs. Physical Therapy: Uses, Benefits, & More
Kinesiology and physical therapy are both fields of science related to the body and movement. Kinesiologists and physical therapy providers (physical therapists and physical therapist assistants) are both professionals in health-related fields that can work with clients in a variety of settings. This article explains the fields of kinesiology and...
verywellhealth.com
Forgetfulness
Forgetfulness is a normal part of life, and it’s common to grow more forgetful as you age. Still, it can be scary and make you concerned about developing Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurological condition associated with memory loss. Rest assured that most people get more forgetful over time...
