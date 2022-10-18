ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Woman Charged for Busting Window of Rochester Transit Bus

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Rochester woman accused of damaging the driver’s-side window of a Rochester Public Transit bus in July. Court records accuse 33-year-old Krystal Phillips of throwing three large objects at the bus near a bus stop at the intersection...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Accused of Threating Kids, Store Clerk with Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing multiple felony threats charges for allegedly threatening three kids and a store clerk with a knife last month. Court documents filed Thursday also accuse 21-year-old Damien Rose of stealing a backpack from the three juveniles as well as sunglasses from a Rochester convenience store. The criminal complaint says on September 19 Rose went to the Apollo Superette at the intersection of 11th Ave. and 4th St. Southeast where a clerk saw him try on sunglasses and walk out of the store without paying for them around 5:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Man who hid from police in attic enters guilty plea

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who was arrested after barricading himself in a garage attic and threatening to set the building on fire entered a guilty plea Thursday. Matthew James Miller, 44, pleaded guilty to violating a harassment restraining order and fleeing police. Miller was accused of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Preliminary Report Issued on Highway 52 Crash in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol has released preliminary information concerning a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester this morning. The crash was reported around 9:45 AM after an SUV and a car collided on the southbound lanes of the highway just south...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for meth possession and stealing catalytic converters

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs and stealing catalytic converters is sending a Mower County man to prison. Juan Manuel Ordaz Sanchez, 22 of Austin, was arrested in July. Austin police say they found a jar containing 183 grams of methamphetamine during the search of a home on May 5 and Ordaz Sanchez admitted it belonged to him.
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

One injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash

HARMONY, Minn. – One rider is hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday in Fillmore County. It happened just before 1 pm near the intersection of Highway 52 and Highway 139. The Minnesota State Patrol says Steven Paul Sitze, 76 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was northbound on Highway 52 and slowed to turn onto Highway 139 when he lost control and crashed.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Man Sentenced For Drug Bust in UMR Student Housing Unit

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A 20-year-old Rochester man has been sentenced to five years probation for a drug bust that occurred earlier this year in a downtown Rochester apartment complex used by the University of Minnesota-Rochester for student housing. The criminal complaint against Ronald John Christenson says Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Two vehicles crashed on Highway 52 in Rochester Thursday morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided Thursday morning on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:46 am south of Elton Hills Drive. One vehicle was a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by a 29-year-old Rochester female with a 9-year-old male passenger. The...
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
ROCHESTER, MN
Q985

Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car

A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
BLOOMER, WI
KROC News

Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron

(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Wednesday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
BYRON, MN
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy