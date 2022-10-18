In a news cycle where the separation of fact and fiction grows increasingly impossible and “you couldn’t make it up” is the standard reaction to every new headline, Dame Judi Dench scored a small victory for truth last week by obliging the streaming giant Netflix to acknowledge that, actually, sometimes you can and do make it up. In a letter to the Times, Dench accused Netflix of misleading viewers of its royal drama The Crown by failing to warn that it’s not “wholly true”. A disclaimer was subsequently added to the new season trailer, stating that the show is a “fictional dramatisation”, “inspired by real events”.

