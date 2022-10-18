Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steelers' Chase Claypool 'was in the bathroom' for Mitchell Trubisky-Diontae Johnson incident
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool apparently missed the alleged "heated exchange" between teammates Mitchell Trubisky and Diontae Johnson. The exchange led to Mike Tomlin benching Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett back in Week 4 of the season. "I wish I could say something about it, but I...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger: Losing is 'not very fun'
Understandably, quarterback Tom Brady was asked Thursday about future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger recently saying that "it didn't look like (Brady) wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. "You know, I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun...
The New York Giants landed an absolute steal in the mid-rounds of 2022 NFL Draft
The New York Giants have gotten amazing value from most of their players this season, given they are currently enjoying a 5–1 record, beating the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens in consecutive games. However, one of their more underrated contributors has been tight end Daniel Bellinger, who was drafted in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft.
New York Giants struck gold with cheap free-agent pass rusher
Going into this season, much excitement surrounded the young and talented group of edge defenders for the New York Giants. The two headliners were Kayvon Thibodeaux, of course, and Azeez Ojulari, following a promising rookie year. Unfortunately, injuries caused those two players to miss some time early in the regular...
Dolphins place CB Nik Needham, LB Trey Flowers on IR
Needham’s placement on IR isn’t a surprise. The defensive back suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, ending his season. Needham was operating as a starter in 2022, filling in for Byron Jones while the veteran continues to recover from his own Achilles tear. The 25-year-old is set to be a free agent following the season after being hit with a second-round tender this past offseason.
Yardbarker
Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'
Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
atozsports.com
Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius
Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News
The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong. Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves. It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
Packers' Randall Cobb could be out vs. Bills
The Buffalo Bills are off this week with their bye upcoming. However, even with the few days away from football head coach Sean McDermott will give his guys, they’ll still start turning the page to their next opponent. That team is the Green Bay Packers and there’s a chance...
Yardbarker
Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad
Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
Yardbarker
NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades
As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any...
Yardbarker
Giants' Daniel Jones 'would be lying' to say he never thinks about contract
The New York Giants are the NFL's most surprising 5-1 team under the leadership of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie contract after the club declined the fifth-year option attached to his deal this past spring. Jones said during a recent edition of the...
Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz placed on injured reserve, won't play against Eagles
Wentz will miss at least four games, including the matchup against the Eagles next month.
Yardbarker
T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post
The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
NBC Sports
Linval Joseph visits the Jets
He started his career with the Giants. He could be continuing it with the Jets. Per the NFL’s Friday personnel notice, veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph visited with the Jets on Friday. Joseph, a second-round pick in 2010, spent four seasons with the Giants before signing as a free...
New York Jets Wide Receiver Asks Team for Trade
The New York Jets are 4-2, off to their best start in recent memory. But one player on the team isn't happy. Second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore has asked the team to trade him, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapaport. Rapaport also reported that the Jets are not likely to ...
numberfire.com
Jets' Denzel Mims will be active versus Broncos
New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims will be active for the first time this season in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Mims will replace the disgruntled Elijah Moore on the active roster. He will compete with Braxton Berrios (back) and Jeff Sims for opportunities behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis. Last year, Mims caught 8 passes on 23 targets for 133 yards in 11 games.
Yardbarker
Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season
The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
Texans place DE Jonathan Greenard on IR
The Texans will be without one of their top pass rushers for the next month-plus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports (via Twitter) that Houston is placing defensive end Jonathan Greenard on the injured reserve. The defensive end injured his calf this week during practice. The injury is expected to sideline...
