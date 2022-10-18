ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady responds to Ben Roethlisberger: Losing is 'not very fun'

Understandably, quarterback Tom Brady was asked Thursday about future Hall-of-Famer Ben Roethlisberger recently saying that "it didn't look like (Brady) wanted to be out there" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday. "You know, I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins place CB Nik Needham, LB Trey Flowers on IR

Needham’s placement on IR isn’t a surprise. The defensive back suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, ending his season. Needham was operating as a starter in 2022, filling in for Byron Jones while the veteran continues to recover from his own Achilles tear. The 25-year-old is set to be a free agent following the season after being hit with a second-round tender this past offseason.
Yardbarker

Ex-NFL exec on Daniel Jones: His 'toughness, courage, competitiveness ... ignite his team'

Heading into the 2022 season, it seemed that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was on his last leg. Through three seasons, he seemed far from the quarterback New York expected when it took him No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. Especially compared to quarterback Kyler Murray — who went No. 1 overall in the same draft — Jones looked to have all the makings of a bust.
atozsports.com

Moments after huge trade, Bills GM Beane is looking like a genius

Well, it was fun while it lasted, Bills Mafia. After the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule last week, reports on NFL teams targeting a trade for running back Christian McCaffrey surged immediately. One of the teams to be among those reports was the Buffalo Bills. As the favorites...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News

The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong.  Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves.  It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Vikings Sign WR Blake Proehl To Practice Squad

Proehl, 23, wound up going undrafted out of East Carolina back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings. Proehl was waived last year and spent the season on injured reserve. He was placed on the PUP list coming out of the preseason and waived a few days ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Advises Jets to Make These Two Trades

As much as these first six weeks showed a significant step forward, New York still has plenty of room for improvement (and several tough games remaining on their schedule) in 2022. The upset over the Packers showed that they have what it takes to truly beat every team in any...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Giants' Daniel Jones 'would be lying' to say he never thinks about contract

The New York Giants are the NFL's most surprising 5-1 team under the leadership of quarterback Daniel Jones, who is in the final year of his rookie contract after the club declined the fifth-year option attached to his deal this past spring. Jones said during a recent edition of the...
Yardbarker

T.J. Watt Hints At Return With Latest Post

The Pittsburgh Steelers are languishing with a 2-4 record, and head coach Mike Tomlin’s record streak of consecutive winning seasons is in some real jeopardy right now. One of the reasons they are struggling is because T.J. Watt, their uber-talented pass rusher, has been out with a pectoral injury he suffered in Week 1.
NBC Sports

Linval Joseph visits the Jets

He started his career with the Giants. He could be continuing it with the Jets. Per the NFL’s Friday personnel notice, veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph visited with the Jets on Friday. Joseph, a second-round pick in 2010, spent four seasons with the Giants before signing as a free...
MINNESOTA STATE
Athlon Sports

New York Jets Wide Receiver Asks Team for Trade

The New York Jets are 4-2, off to their best start in recent memory. But one player on the team isn't happy. Second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore has asked the team to trade him, according to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapaport.  Rapaport also reported that the Jets are not likely to ...
NEW YORK STATE
numberfire.com

Jets' Denzel Mims will be active versus Broncos

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims will be active for the first time this season in Week 7 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Mims will replace the disgruntled Elijah Moore on the active roster. He will compete with Braxton Berrios (back) and Jeff Sims for opportunities behind Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis. Last year, Mims caught 8 passes on 23 targets for 133 yards in 11 games.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Red Sox, Veteran Pitcher Have 'Mutual Interest' In Reunion Next Season

The Boston Red Sox are interested in bringing back an aging veteran who tallied the third-most innings pitched on the team last season according to the player himself. "We’ve talked and had lunch with a few of the guys in the front office, and understand that there’s a mutual interest there," Rich Hill told Rob Bradford on WEEI's "Bradfo Sho" earlier this week. "Being able to stay home would be great."
BOSTON, MA
Pro Football Rumors

Texans place DE Jonathan Greenard on IR

The Texans will be without one of their top pass rushers for the next month-plus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports (via Twitter) that Houston is placing defensive end Jonathan Greenard on the injured reserve. The defensive end injured his calf this week during practice. The injury is expected to sideline...
HOUSTON, TX

