One horse was killed and six were taken to the LSU veterinary school for treatment after a crash on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, officials say. The wreck happened on Interstate 12 eastbound between the Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Millerville Road exits around 3:25 a.m., briefly blocking the right lane, traffic officials say. Traffic cameras showed some congestion remained around 9:20 a.m.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO