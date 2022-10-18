Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Person found dead in a vehicle along I-10 early Friday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in a vehicle off I-10 eastbound just before the split Friday morning, causing police activity that caused major traffic backups, sources told WBRZ. Traffic cameras in the area showed police units and a coroner's van active on I-10 shortly before the split....
One Dead Following Crash Involving Motorcycle in Lafayette
UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette. Preliminary investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Camellia Blvd, turning left onto Eastland Dr. Vehicle #1 made a left turn in front of vehicle #2, which was traveling eastbound on Camellia Blvd. Both vehicles made impact. The driver of vehicle #2 died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
Lanes on I-10 westbound closed due to crash
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible, after an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a vehicle closes two lanes.
wbrz.com
State Police identifies Baton Rouge man killed after crashing truck into tree off Greenwell Springs Road
CENTRAL - A man was killed after crashing his truck into a tree on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday evening. State Police said the crash happened along Greenwell Springs Road (LA 37) north of LA 409, near Alphonse Forbes Road. It claimed the life of 53-year-old Mark Anthony Phillips of Baton Rouge.
wbrz.com
Person struck and killed by car on Airline Highway Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Airline Highway and St. Gerard Avenue, between Hollywood Street and Evangeline Street. Officials identified the victim as Darryl White, 63. Police said the 19-year-old...
brproud.com
Bayou Breaux Bridge construction to restart after summer delay
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Construction on Bayou Breaux Bridge will continue after the project was delayed in June due to cracked piling. Plans have been redesigned and the project is slated to restart on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). Crews will start pile-driving operations to build a new bridge.
Motorcycle crash on Camellia Blvd. leaves one dead
A Lafayette man is dead after his motorcycle struck another vehicle on Camellia Blvd.
theadvocate.com
1 person hospitalized after crash involving Baton Rouge Police cruiser, officials say
One person was taken to a hospital with moderate-to-severe injuries following a crash that happened when a Baton Rouge police officer attempted to pull over another car during a traffic stop, the department said Wednesday evening. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said that at around 5:30 p.m., an officer in...
brproud.com
WATCH: One person transported to hospital after vehicle fire closes I-12 West entrance ramp
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Emergency responders were called to a vehicle fire on I-12 West at S Sherwood Forest Blvd. The fire was seen around 9 a.m. and according to @BRTraffic, “The entrance ramp from Sherwood Forest Boulevard to I-12 West is now open. Congestion is minimal.”
LPD responding to major vehicle crash on I-10
Lafayette Police officers are responding to a major vehicle crash on I-10.
theadvocate.com
Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street
A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
brproud.com
Road rage suspect accused of beating man after car accident arrested by deputies
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies arrested a man accused of a Sunday road rage incident that left another man who is battling cancer with multiple injuries. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Cage, 37, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of second-degree battery and hit-and-run driving Thursday.
theadvocate.com
Ascension deputies arrest man in Sunday road rage beating that hospitalized man with cancer
Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies arrested on Thursday a man accused of a violent road rage attack that hospitalized a Prairieville air-conditioning repair man. Bryan Cage, 37, of Zachary, turned himself in to sheriff's deputies shortly after detectives received a warrant for his arrest Thursday, deputies said. Scott Gray, 59, the...
wbrz.com
Child hurt in school bus crash on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - A crash reportedly involving a school bus early Tuesday morning left one child injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to Old Hammond Highway near the intersection of South Flannery Road shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Sources say one child was not seriously hurt in the crash.
kalb.com
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
theadvocate.com
1 horse killed, 6 others taken to LSU vet school when stock trailer crashes on I-12
One horse was killed and six were taken to the LSU veterinary school for treatment after a crash on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, officials say. The wreck happened on Interstate 12 eastbound between the Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Millerville Road exits around 3:25 a.m., briefly blocking the right lane, traffic officials say. Traffic cameras showed some congestion remained around 9:20 a.m.
wbrz.com
St. Gabriel man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian while walking along highway
BELLE ROSE - A man walking along a Louisiana highway was hit and killed early Sunday morning, but his body was not found until hours after the crash. According to State Police, 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle was walking along LA-998 when he was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were notified of the body around 8 a.m.
Family calls for justice after 58-year-old man killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery Parkway
LPD investigates crash that killed pedestrian
Just before midnight, Lafayette Police Department was on the scene of a fatal crash in the 5100 block of W. Congress St.
wbrz.com
Police identify man stabbed to death on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning along Airline Highway. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. Officers said 39-year-old Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia was found dead with...
