Lafayette, LA

Person found dead in a vehicle along I-10 early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead in a vehicle off I-10 eastbound just before the split Friday morning, causing police activity that caused major traffic backups, sources told WBRZ. Traffic cameras in the area showed police units and a coroner's van active on I-10 shortly before the split....
PORT ALLEN, LA
One Dead Following Crash Involving Motorcycle in Lafayette

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Cody David of Lafayette. Preliminary investigation revealed vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on Camellia Blvd, turning left onto Eastland Dr. Vehicle #1 made a left turn in front of vehicle #2, which was traveling eastbound on Camellia Blvd. Both vehicles made impact. The driver of vehicle #2 died as a result of his injuries from the crash.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Person struck and killed by car on Airline Highway Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Airline Highway Wednesday morning and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened on Airline Highway and St. Gerard Avenue, between Hollywood Street and Evangeline Street. Officials identified the victim as Darryl White, 63. Police said the 19-year-old...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Bayou Breaux Bridge construction to restart after summer delay

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Construction on Bayou Breaux Bridge will continue after the project was delayed in June due to cracked piling. Plans have been redesigned and the project is slated to restart on Thursday, Oct. 27, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). Crews will start pile-driving operations to build a new bridge.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Duson man struck and killed while walking along West Congress Street

A 43-year-old Duson man was struck and killed while walking alongside West Congress Street Monday night. Ronald Keith Williams Jr. was walking alongside the road in the 5100 block of West Congress Street when he was struck by a vehicle around 8:21 p.m. Monday. The crash remains under investigation, Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Child hurt in school bus crash on Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE - A crash reportedly involving a school bus early Tuesday morning left one child injured. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to Old Hammond Highway near the intersection of South Flannery Road shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Sources say one child was not seriously hurt in the crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
1 horse killed, 6 others taken to LSU vet school when stock trailer crashes on I-12

One horse was killed and six were taken to the LSU veterinary school for treatment after a crash on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, officials say. The wreck happened on Interstate 12 eastbound between the Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Millerville Road exits around 3:25 a.m., briefly blocking the right lane, traffic officials say. Traffic cameras showed some congestion remained around 9:20 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

