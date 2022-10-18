Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Kia And Hyundai Set Aside $2 Billion Over Engine Recalls
Upcoming third-quarter earnings for Hyundai and Kia will reflect some $2 billion in provisions related to engine recalls. That cash represents huge chunks of the profit that each Korean automaker will report. Hyundai says that more customers have taken them up on engine replacement than they expected. First reported by...
Carscoops
Hyundai Aims To Make 50% Of The Official Vehicles At The 2022 FIFA World Cup Electrified
More than half of the 446 passenger vehicles that Hyundai is providing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be fully electric or hybrid. That, the automaker says, is part of its goal to making the event greener. The worldwide soccer competition will be served by 10 Elec...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Carscoops
Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race
A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
Carscoops
Seat Just Sold Its One Millionth SUV Six Years After Launching The Ateca
Seat’s SUV models have hit a significant sales milestone with confirmation that the car manufacturer has sold one million of them in the last six years. Prior to 2016, the Seat range didn’t have a single SUV but now, the Spanish car manufacturer builds the Ateca, Arona, and Tarraco. These SUVs accounted for 49 per cent of the brand’s global sales in 2021, totaling 192,100 units.
Carscoops
Porsche 911 Carrera Panamericana, Toyota Canada’s GR Corolla MORIZO Applications, And 2023 Hyundai Grandeur: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Actor Glenn Howerton, famous for his roles in A.P. Bio and ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,’ is not best pleased with his Tesla nor the company’s efforts to help. According to Howerton, after his Tesla’s keyfob broke, he chose to use his phone to lock the vehicle. However, that choice became a problem when the actor decided to park it at the bottom of a parking garage which had no cell reception, as both the phone and the car must have signal to work. There were more issues too, with the actor eventually having to call a special tow truck to remove the vehicle. CarScoops has reached out to Tesla for more info.
Carscoops
2023 BMW X6 Drops Camo, Reveals Production Grille and Bumper Design
The 2023 BMW X6 has taken another step closer to the showroom with these pictures of a prototype that show the final grille and bumper design. Previous test cars featured a fine mesh covering over the grille kidneys’ centers, and the lower section of the front bumper was heavily disguised to obscure the shape of the production air intakes.
Carscoops
Tesla Model Y Gains Two New Multi-Layer Paint Options In Europe And Middle East
Tesla announced two new shades for the Model Y – the Quicksilver and the Midnight Cherry Red – which are exclusively available in Europe and in the Middle East. The new exterior colors are made from a “highly-pigmented metallic paint” which changes appearance depending on the viewing angle and lighting conditions. Elon Musk retweeted Tesla’s announcement adding that the new shades can only be applied in Giga Berlin’s paint shop due to their multiple layers.
Carscoops
Super-Rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Hits The Market, Was Never Driven By Its Owner
Rare supercars tend to do quite well at auctions. Classic racers that have low mileage also tend to sell for big money. That’s what makes us wonder just how many figures this wildly rare Maserati MC12 Versione Corse track-only supercar might end up selling for. It likely has lower mileage than any other of its kind with just 129 miles on the odometer.
Carscoops
Lenny Kravitz Discovers What It’s Like To Spec Out A Cadillac Celestiq
Rock star Lenny Kravitz came into his love of Cadillacs the same way many of us come into our love of a brand. Through his family. The fact, though, that it was Kravitz’s grandfather, and not his father, who instilled in him this love, is a sign of the wider challenges facing the brand.
Carscoops
Isuzu MU-X Gains High-Clearance Off-Road Steel Bumper Courtesy Of Hamer4x4
The Isuzu MU-X might not be as widely available as some of the brand’s fans might have wanted but it is the vehicle of choice for those who love the D-Max but want the extra practicality of an SUV. As with the sibling pickup, there are plenty of tuning options for the MU-X, making it more capable off the beaten track, like the pictured metal bumpers from Hamer.
Carscoops
2024 Porsche Taycan And Taycan Sport Turismo Spied, Gives Us Our First Look At The Facelifted EVs
In one fell swoop, spy photographers have snapped the facelifted Porsche Taycan and Taycan Sport Turismo. In typical Porsche fashion, the updates are relatively minor and easy to overlook at first glance. However, a closer inspection reveals the EVs have been equipped with new headlights that are slightly larger and better integrated into the overall design of the vehicle.
Carscoops
What If The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Was Launched In 1969 As A Luxury SUV?
The Mercedes-Benz G-Class may have become more of a status symbol in recent years than anything else but it remains an extremely capable off-roader. However, what form could the G-Class have taken if it was launched in 1969, rather than 1979?. To answer that question, Abimelec Design has expertly rendered...
Carscoops
Watch The KTM X-Bow GT-XR Devour Corners As It Tests On The Nurburgring
Even though the KTM X-Bow GT-XR has already been revealed, the car is still undergoing testing to ensure it’s perfect before reaching the hands of customers. That testing can be seen in this new video from AutomotiveMike, which shows the X-Bow lapping the Nurburgring with impressive speed. Powering the...
Carscoops
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion To Expand U.S Plant And Build Six New Electric Cars
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to expand its American operations in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and prepare for the production of at least six new electric vehicles. As part of the expansion, BMW will invest $1 billion in the plant, specifically. That will prepare the SUV manufacturing facility for the new electric vehicles, which will, in turn, allow it to go beyond the production of the two plug-in hybrid vehicles it already offers, the BMW X3 xDrive30e and the X5 xDrive45e.
Carscoops
Vaporware? Ford Official Says The Tesla Roadster Is Hard To Catch Because It “Doesn’t Exist”
Tesla’s track record of overpromising and under-delivering is well established, and Ford’s Mike Levine is taking them to task once again. Responding to a tweet from a Tesla stock stan, showing the Tesla Roadster and saying “Catch Me If You Can $TSLA,” Levine hilariously mocked the MIA product by saying “I agree! It’s hard to catch something that doesn’t exist, no matter how fast it drains $50K from your bank account.”
Carscoops
Porsche’s DesignCar App Now Lets You Customize A Bugatti And Nissan Z From Your Smartphone
A smartphone app enabling players to modify virtual Porsches has been expanded to include customization options for other car brands including Audi, Bugatti, and Nissan. Developed by Porsche Digital and originally released this time last year, the free-to-play DesignCar app works a little like an automaker’s retail configurator program, allowing users to choose the color and spec of their dream car, but with more scope for creating individual designs. Players modify their digital cars and take part in community-judged design challenges that can earn them credits to spend on further modifications.
Carscoops
VW Needs To Fix The Rearview Camera On Five ID.4 Models
Volkswagen has issued a recall for a handful of ID.4 models in the United States due to an issue with the rearview camera. A recall notice from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reveals that the image provided by the rearview camera may be delayed and not meet the response time requirement of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 111, Rear Visibility. The German car manufacturer notes that a delayed rearview camera can reduce the driver’s view of what is behind and increase the risk of a crash.
Carscoops
Honey, I Shrunk The BMW XM Into The New X2
This article contains an independent rendering by Theottle that is neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. With the arrival of the BMW XM, many have been speculating what its design would look like if it came to other SUVs in the automaker’s lineup, as the styling will most like make its there at some point. Enter this rendering of a fictional BMW X2 made by digital artist Theottle, which shows the SUV wearing the XM’s polarizing design surprisingly well.
Carscoops
Unofficial Jaguar F-Type Four-Door Coupe Looks… Pretty Good, Actually
This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Jaguar F-Type Limousine Coupe made by Sugar Design that are neither related to nor endorsed by Jaguar. When it came out, the Jaguar F-Type was a surprising thing: a really good-looking, modern Jaguar coupe that didn’t rely on old-timey design cues. The F-Type has now pulled off another surprising trick: looking really good as a four-door coupe.
