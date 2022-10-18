Jury reaches verdict in Kristin Smart murder trial

Juries in California has reached a verdict in the trials of a father and son accused of involvement in the murder Kristin Smart in 1996.

Paul Flores, Smart’s former classmate, is accused of murdering the 19-year-old, while his father Ruben Flores is charged with helping to hide her body.

The verdicts are due to be read out at 1.30pm Pacific time (4.30pm EST).

Smart went missing in May 1996 while walking home from a party attended by classmates at her former college California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Her body has never been found, and her murder remained unsolved for 25 years until prosecutors charged Paul Flores, now 45, with murder in April 2021.

His 80-year-old father Paul Flores helped to conceal the body, at his property in Arroyo Grande before moving it in 2020, prosecutors alleged.

The two men were tried at the same time but have separate juries deciding their fate.

A verdict was reached in Ruben Flores’ case on Monday, and that decision was sealed pending the jury reaching a decision in Paul Flores’ murder trial .

