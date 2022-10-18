ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Jury reaches verdict in Kristin Smart murder trial

By Bevan Hurley
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPQFO_0idxGhJy00

Juries in California has reached a verdict in the trials of a father and son accused of involvement in the murder Kristin Smart in 1996.

Paul Flores, Smart’s former classmate, is accused of murdering the 19-year-old, while his father Ruben Flores is charged with helping to hide her body.

The verdicts are due to be read out at 1.30pm Pacific time (4.30pm EST).

Smart went missing in May 1996 while walking home from a party attended by classmates at her former college California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

Her body has never been found, and her murder remained unsolved for 25 years until prosecutors charged Paul Flores, now 45, with murder in April 2021.

His 80-year-old father Paul Flores helped to conceal the body, at his property in Arroyo Grande before moving it in 2020, prosecutors alleged.

The two men were tried at the same time but have separate juries deciding their fate.

A verdict was reached in Ruben Flores’ case on Monday, and that decision was sealed pending the jury reaching a decision in Paul Flores’ murder trial .

Breaking

TheDailyBeast

Father Acquitted as Son Is Convicted in Cold Case That Has Haunted California

After 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest two-and-a-half decades of speculation into what happened to Smart, who was last seen alive as she walked alongside Paul Flores by university residence...
CBS Sacramento

Kristin Smart murder case: Paul Flores found guilty; Ruben Flores not guilty

SALINAS – The verdicts for the father and son on trial in the 1996 disappearance and murder of Stockton native Kristin Smart have now been read.The Paul Flores jury made their announcement first in court on Tuesday. Smart's former Cal Poly classmate was found guilty of first-degree murder.Paul's father Ruben Flores was found not guilty of being an accessory after the fact by a separate jury. Ruben Flores' verdict was reached on Monday, but the court waited until both juries had reached their verdicts to announce what was decided. The trials were heard together for nearly three months, but Paul and Ruben were being tried separately. Ruben was accused of helping his son cover up the crime. Paul's attorney made a motion for a mistrial after the jury saw a member of the prosecution hugging someone in the Smart family. That motion was denied.
The Independent

The Independent

