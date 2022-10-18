Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Law enforcement didn't have a firm grasp of the number of Native Americans missing in New Mexico, until now
With nearly 200 known cases of missing Native Americans in New Mexico, the FBI and the Navajo Police have made a master database of the missing victims, connecting their faces with the public. Prior to the database, law enforcement didn't have a firm grasp of the number of Native Americans actually missing. CNN's Josh Campbell has the story.
Lights go out in Ukraine as Russia launches a 'massive missile attack'
Ukrainians woke up to power outages and periodic bursts of gunfire, as the country's air defense tried to shoot down drones and incoming missiles.
KOAT 7
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit New Mexico
Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting New Mexico next week. According to the White House, the Vice President will be in Albuquerque participating in a discussion on protecting reproductive rights. The Vice President will also be making remarks at a finance event. The visit will happen on Tuesday, Oct....
Why the Army hates AR goggles
The IVAS system in January, 2021. US Army / Courtney BaconMotion sickness is just one of the problems the Integrated Visual Augmentation System.
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
Receivers for Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Are Being Smuggled Into Iran
With the Iranian regime cutting them off from the internet, activists want Elon Musk's satellite internet system in place as a backup.
Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
WASHINGTON — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after
Federal data suggests New Mexico had one of the highest COVID-19 prison death rate
*Editor’s note: This story was previously published with an omitted word. This version contains the correct phrasing: “The order required that prisoners released be no more than 30 days…” ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, New Mexico released hundreds of prisoners into parole early throughout the first years of […]
WTHI
'No sense of American foreign policy': Biden says he's concerned for future of US aid to Ukraine if GOP wins the House
President Joe Biden on Thursday seized on recent comments from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calling into question future Ukraine aid, framing the position as undermining the US role -- and leadership -- in an increasingly volatile world. "They said that if they win, they're not likely to fund --...
WTHI
Liz Truss resigns as Britain's Prime Minister after disastrous six-week tenure
Liz Truss will become Britain's shortest-serving prime minister ever, after announcing her intention to resign just six weeks into a disastrous term that pitched Britain deep into political and economic turmoil. Truss said Thursday that she would step aside for a new leader to be chosen within the next week,...
Returned to Mexico: 'Traumatic' expulsions meant to deter migrants for re-entering US
JUÁREZ, Mexico — Ilse Medina traveled for weeks from Venezuela and saw three U.S. border states from the window of a Homeland Security bus before she was expelled to Mexico. She and her husband crossed the U.S.-Mexico border at El Paso in mid-October. U.S. Border Patrol separated the couple. Agents released her husband with documents allowing him to travel to Chicago — their hoped-for destination — while she was shuffled to multiple border detention cells across 400...
WTHI
Archaeologists restoring ISIS damage in Iraq discover Assyrian reliefs unseen for millennia
Archaeologists in northern Iraq have uncovered some extraordinary Assyrian rock carvings dating back around 2,700 years. The discovery was made in Nineveh, east of Mosul, by a joint US-Iraqi excavation team completing reconstruction work on the Mashki Gate, which ISIS militants destroyed in 2016. Iraq was home to some of...
Patriot Front sued; New Mexico Civil Guard shut down: The week in extremism
A lawsuit, a judicial order and a Jan. 6 trial: It's the week in extremism.
