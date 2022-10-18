Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
Sheriff makes arrest related to suspected fentanyl death of Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested an 18-year-old man on alleged drug charges. They say the arrest is connected to the suspected fentanyl poisoning and overdose death of Corey Wontorski. Wontorski died on Sept. 11 at the age of 24.
Kansas teen jailed for role in fentanyl overdose death
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office was contacted about information related to a Wichita Police Department case involving the death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski. Sheriff's office investigators obtained additional information and conducted further investigation. An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection to Wontorski's death.
Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Ryon Filtinberger of Arkansas City is in serious condition after authorities say he lead Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase near the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Saturday afternoon.
Reno County Sheriff issues statement on Constitutional Amendment
Have you heard of the “Kansas Constitutional Amendment 2, County Sheriff Election and Recall Amendment (2022)?. If you vote “YES” on Kansas Amendment 2, it would allow the voting citizens of their respected counties to preserve the right to vote for the office of Sheriff. This would also allow the voting citizens to involuntarily remove a Sheriff from office only pursuant to either a recall election, or an ouster proceeding initiated by the Attorney General.
Kan. woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run death of a man in Wichita made her first court appearance in the case Tuesday. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month.
18 Year Old Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man stemming from a fatal Fentanyl poisoning/overdose investigation. 24 year old Corey Wontorski died after ingesting the drug last month, and information related to the Wichita Police Department investigation was passed on to the Sedgwick County Sheriff. After additional information was obtained and further investigations were conducted, deputies arrested an 18 year old man in connection to Wontorski’s death.
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, October 20, 2022. •9:58 a.m. Officers investigated a Driver's License Violation in the 800 block E. 16th St., Wellington. •11:44 a.m. Scott R. Brown, 52, Wichita, was issued a Notice to Appear for illegal registration. •1:34 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 200 block...
Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up
A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up.
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Update: Man reported missing found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Wichita Police Department reported late Friday night that Denney Bailey was found safe. The Wichita Police Department asks for the public's help in the search for a 31-year-old man reported missing from a group home. Police said Denny E. Bailey is vulnerable, suffering from seizures and on medication.
WPD seizes guns, roughly 1 million fentanyl pills in multi-day investigation
Officers with the Wichita Police Department (WPD), through an ongoing investigation, have recorded what they believe to be the largest seizure of fentanyl nationwide.
Hutchinson woman charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Wichita
A Sedgwick County judge has charged a Hutchinson woman with first-degree murder, among other charges, in relation to a hit-and-run that killed a Wichita man last Friday.
Philadelphia official weighs in on lawsuit against new Wichita Police Chief
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update Oct. 21: Late Thursday, the City of Wichita received a copy of an email statement from Sharon E. Ulak, Esq., Philadelphia Deputy City Solicitor, regarding the lawsuit. The statement reads:. Deputy Commissioner Sullivan has been named as a defendant in a discrimination lawsuit filed by...
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff's Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith's death.
Crime Stoppers: Searching for suspect in Midtown liquor store robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A shoplifting at a local liquor store turned into a terrifying crime for the employees. Melissa Henderson is a cashier at 2nd Street Liquor in Midtown and she says what happened in the middle of the day on October 5 was terrifying.
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
Wichita man arrested, allegedly hid in rafters after robbing smoke shop at gunpoint
Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a smoke shop in south Wichita at gunpoint.
Grassfires affect traffic near Wichita on Thursday
Multiple fire crews worked to contain several small grass fires Thursday afternoon. The fires burned along the northbound lanes of K-15.
