Have you heard of the “Kansas Constitutional Amendment 2, County Sheriff Election and Recall Amendment (2022)?. If you vote “YES” on Kansas Amendment 2, it would allow the voting citizens of their respected counties to preserve the right to vote for the office of Sheriff. This would also allow the voting citizens to involuntarily remove a Sheriff from office only pursuant to either a recall election, or an ouster proceeding initiated by the Attorney General.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO