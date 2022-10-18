Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The First Muscle Car Jumpstarted Rock and Rollezra scribeArkansas City, KS
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
Related
KWCH.com
Suspect in serious condition after high-speed chase
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), 24-year-old Ryon Filtinberger of Arkansas City is in serious condition after authorities say he lead Sedgwick Co. Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase near the intersection of Hoover and Pueblo Saturday afternoon. KHP said deputies pursued Filtinberger while...
Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
kfdi.com
18 Year Old Arrested After Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man stemming from a fatal Fentanyl poisoning/overdose investigation. 24 year old Corey Wontorski died after ingesting the drug last month, and information related to the Wichita Police Department investigation was passed on to the Sedgwick County Sheriff. After additional information was obtained and further investigations were conducted, deputies arrested an 18 year old man in connection to Wontorski’s death.
KWCH.com
Teen arrested in connection to Wichita man’s fentanyl overdose death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An 18-year-old was arrested and booked into Sedgwick County Jail on four counts related to the fentanyl overdose death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski last month. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted with information on Wontorski’s case, leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Gage Smith....
Loaded gun seized from Hutchinson middle school student
The Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering Hutchinson Middle School 7 on Friday, according to USD 308.
KWCH.com
Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a weekend gathering near Belle Plaine turned violent. Deputies said a man named Zackary O’Gorman drove his tractor into a group of people after he was asked to leave a party. Neighbor Darrel Johnson said...
Sheriff makes arrest related to suspected fentanyl death of Wichita man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested an 18-year-old man on alleged drug charges. They say the arrest is connected to the suspected fentanyl poisoning and overdose death of Corey Wontorski. Wontorski died on Sept. 11 at the age of 24. His mother told KSN News that Wontorski battled […]
Students arrested at two Kansas schools over gun threats
Four students have been arrested after Salina police investigated an alleged gun threat at Salina South High School.
Kansas teen jailed for role in fentanyl overdose death
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect fentanyl poisoning overdose death and have made an arrest. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about information related to a Wichita Police Department case involving the death of 24-year-old Corey Wontorski, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Sheriff's office...
KAKE TV
Crime Stoppers: Searching for suspect in Midtown liquor store robbery
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A shoplifting at a local liquor store turned into a terrifying crime for the employees. Melissa Henderson is a cashier at 2nd Street Liquor in Midtown and she says what happened in the middle of the day on October 5 was terrifying. "It was shocking, it...
Hutchinson woman charged in death of man who fell from hood of a car
SEDGWICK COUNTY — More details are available in the case of a Hutchinson woman charged in the death of a man who fell from the hood of a moving car. Ashley Corley, 36, Hutchinson, is charged with first-degree murder, leaving the scene of an accident and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended or canceled, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Wichita man arrested, allegedly hid in rafters after robbing smoke shop at gunpoint
Wichita police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of robbing a smoke shop in south Wichita at gunpoint.
Student in custody after bringing gun to Kansas middle school
RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 308 officials are investigating after a student brought a gun to school on Friday. Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school Friday, according to a statement from USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson. "Through...
KWCH.com
WPD: Up to 1 million suspected fentanyl pills taken off Wichita streets
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says its NIBN Enforcement Team has seized “a massive number of suspected fentanyl pills,” possibly up to one million, as part of an ongoing investigation. “We’ve estimated - based on weight - the number of pills to be somewhere in...
Fatal drowning reported in south Wichita
One person is dead following a drowning. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday in south Wichita.
Overnight fire damages house in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house suffered extensive damage after it caught fire in Hutchinson on Friday night. According to a news release from the Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), firefighters were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block of N. Adams St. in Hutchinson around 10:35 on Friday night. When units arrived they found […]
DA to consider charges in fatal Kan. restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—The Sedgwick County District attorney's office will consider charges against a man in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
KSN.com
Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
Grassfires affect traffic near Wichita on Thursday
Multiple fire crews worked to contain several small grass fires Thursday afternoon. The fires burned along the northbound lanes of K-15.
sumnernewscow.com
Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
Wellington Police notes: Thursday, October 20, 2022. •9:58 a.m. Officers investigated a Driver’s License Violation in the 800 block E. 16th St., Wellington. •11:44 a.m. Scott R. Brown, 52, Wichita, was issued a Notice to Appear for illegal registration. •1:34 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 200 block...
Comments / 1