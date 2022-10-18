WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.

COWLEY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO