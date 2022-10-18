Sennott Park Phase 1 Renovations Completed
We are excited to announce that Phase 1 of the renovations to Sennott Park, located at 305 Broadway, have been completed. The basketball courts, tot lot, fitness center, and a portion of the landscaped loop path are now open for all to enjoy. The water play area has also been completed, but the water is turned off for the season.
Phase 2 of the project, which includes remaining field work, has begun and will continue, weather permitting, throughout the winter season. This work includes:
- Excavate and install the field underdrain system
- Install electrical conduit & handholds
- Place and compact subsoil & topsoil
- Install irrigation main-line piping
- Install sod
- Install plantings
- Install remaining irrigation system components
- Allow sod to establish/root-in
- Install site furnishings & ornamental fencing (including footings)
- Complete electrical work
- Install paved paths
Our current plan to allow the contractor to keep the entire field closed for the duration of Phase 2 gives us the best chance to fully open the park as quickly as possible. To be conservative, however, the anticipated project completion date remains Fall 2023.
Comments / 0