Sennott Park Phase 1 Renovations Completed

We are excited to announce that Phase 1 of the renovations to Sennott Park, located at 305 Broadway, have been completed. The basketball courts, tot lot, fitness center, and a portion of the landscaped loop path are now open for all to enjoy. The water play area has also been completed, but the water is turned off for the season.

Phase 2 of the project, which includes remaining field work, has begun and will continue, weather permitting, throughout the winter season. This work includes:

Excavate and install the field underdrain system

Install electrical conduit & handholds

Place and compact subsoil & topsoil

Install irrigation main-line piping

Install sod

Install plantings

Install remaining irrigation system components

Allow sod to establish/root-in

Install site furnishings & ornamental fencing (including footings)

Complete electrical work

Install paved paths

Our current plan to allow the contractor to keep the entire field closed for the duration of Phase 2 gives us the best chance to fully open the park as quickly as possible. To be conservative, however, the anticipated project completion date remains Fall 2023.