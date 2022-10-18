Richard, W. Rutledge, 96 of Alpha, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at home. Cremation has been accorded and there is no visitation. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday October 28, 2022 at the Alpha Cemetery. Reverend Karna Peterson will officiate and Military Rites will be conducted. Memorial contributions can be left to the Alpha Cemetery Association, Alpha United Methodist Church or the Oxford American Legion Post 1197. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

ALPHA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO