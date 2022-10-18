ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Dick Rutledge

Richard, W. Rutledge, 96 of Alpha, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at home. Cremation has been accorded and there is no visitation. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday October 28, 2022 at the Alpha Cemetery. Reverend Karna Peterson will officiate and Military Rites will be conducted. Memorial contributions can be left to the Alpha Cemetery Association, Alpha United Methodist Church or the Oxford American Legion Post 1197. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
ALPHA, IL
Rosetta A. Simpkins

Rosetta A. Simpkins, 94 of Aledo, Illinois died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Graveside services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. There is no visitation. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
ALEDO, IL
Take a look at Galesburg area football games this weekend

The West Central Heat will face a formidable foe in trying to finish the regular season 9-0 on Friday. The Heat, one of two Galesburg-area teams who will play in the 8-player playoffs starting next week, will travel to 7-1 Amboy-LaMoille on Friday. West Central, who made the 8-player state...
GALESBURG, IL
M-R volleyball riding momentum as postseason nears and Macomb, 26-2, pays a visit

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth-Roseville Titans are winning volleyball games, and they’re having fun doing it. Monday night, coach Laura Swiler’s squad won its 20th match of the season, breezing past Kewanee 25-7, 25-13 to set the stage for a contest that’s been circled for quite some time — Thursday’s Senior Night game against Macomb.
MONMOUTH, IL

