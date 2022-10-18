Read full article on original website
Senate District 36: Candidate Halpin answers questions on pandemic, jobs and public safety
GALESBURG — Mike Halpin, the Democratic candidate in the race for the 36th district seat in the Illinois Senate, appeared in the Galesburg Public Library Tuesday evening to answer a series of debate questions ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Republican Mike Thoms, Halpin’s opponent in the race,...
Swanson, Demink debate abortion, guns, rural population decline in District 71 forum
GALESBURG — The two candidates in the race for the 71st district seat in the Illinois General Assembly met Tuesday evening in the Galesburg Public Library for a debate ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The incumbent and Republican candidate was Dan Swanson and the challenger and Democratic...
Dick Rutledge
Richard, W. Rutledge, 96 of Alpha, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at home. Cremation has been accorded and there is no visitation. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday October 28, 2022 at the Alpha Cemetery. Reverend Karna Peterson will officiate and Military Rites will be conducted. Memorial contributions can be left to the Alpha Cemetery Association, Alpha United Methodist Church or the Oxford American Legion Post 1197. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
Rosetta A. Simpkins
Rosetta A. Simpkins, 94 of Aledo, Illinois died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Graveside services are 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Greenmound Cemetery, Keithsburg. There is no visitation. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Take a look at Galesburg area football games this weekend
The West Central Heat will face a formidable foe in trying to finish the regular season 9-0 on Friday. The Heat, one of two Galesburg-area teams who will play in the 8-player playoffs starting next week, will travel to 7-1 Amboy-LaMoille on Friday. West Central, who made the 8-player state...
M-R volleyball riding momentum as postseason nears and Macomb, 26-2, pays a visit
MONMOUTH — The Monmouth-Roseville Titans are winning volleyball games, and they’re having fun doing it. Monday night, coach Laura Swiler’s squad won its 20th match of the season, breezing past Kewanee 25-7, 25-13 to set the stage for a contest that’s been circled for quite some time — Thursday’s Senior Night game against Macomb.
