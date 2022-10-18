Read full article on original website
Burial ground preserved adjacent to middle school
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The new Daviess County Middle School gives a modern-feel to the Owensboro-area, but a link to the past is right on its doorstep. A family burial ground rests just outside the school grounds, with links to Daviess County dating back to the 1700s. The gravestones of Thomas and Arabella Field were […]
Over 95 Scarecrows Line the Trail of this Western Kentucky Halloween Event
Celebrating 11 fantastic years of Scarecrow fun the Western Kentucky Scarecrow Trail is growing by leaps and bounds and we are so excited it's back this year. Visitors get to enjoy scarecrows from the community of Bowling Green. Businesses and organizations design scarecrows and submit them for judging. The cost to enter the scarecrows for non-profits, families, and individuals is $30 and for businesses $60.
Load Up on the Goodies at These Seven Owensboro KY Trunk-or-Treat Events
Talk to anyone my age about Halloween, and it won't take long for SOMEONE to mention how far away from home we used to travel on the scariest night of the year. I even remember taking a wagon one year, returning home, dumping the loot, and heading back out. IT'S...
whopam.com
Howl-O-Ween comes to Christian Co. Animal Shelter Saturday
The Christian County Animal Shelter is ready for their first Howl-O-Ween event and the public is invited to attend the family-friendly event. Speaking with WHOP recently, Shelter Director Irene Grace says it will take place at the Animal Shelter on Russellville Road on Saturday from 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be all manner of games for people to do and a silent auction with items up for grabs.
Friends & Family Host Meat Benefit in Owensboro, Kentucky to Honor Roxie Pickrell
Tickets are on sale now for a meat fundraiser, in memory of Roxie Pickrell, who was just 13 years old when she died from brain cancer. Get your Boston Butt ordered today and support Puzzle Pieces. Roxie Pickrell was just 13 years old when she took her last breath. It...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Bridge over Green River in western Kentucky demolished
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews blew up the old U.S. 60 bridge over the Green River in Henderson County. U.S. 60 is one of two main roads connecting Henderson and Owensboro. This is the second implosion after the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet opened a new bridge in August. The new bridge features a 12-foot driving lane in each direction and two eight-foot emergency shoulders.
14news.com
New homes to be dedicated for victims of tornado in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited Ohio County on Thursday to dedicate homes built for victims of the December 10 tornado. The Sumner family was home when the tornado destroyed the building around them. The foundations were still standing, and their home has been rebuilt. In...
West Side Nut Club Announces 2022 Half Pot Winner
10 days after the West Side Nut Club announced the winning ticket number for the 2022 Fall Festival Half Pot, the club held a press conference announcing a winner had come forward to claim their share of the massive jackpot during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon at their office on the corner of Franklin and 11th Streets.
Group of friends take home massive Castle Bands Half Pot
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Four “Hamiltons” transformed into over $60,000 for a few friends in Newburgh this week. The Castle Bands social media page announced the four winners that took home their massive half pot prize. “We’d like to congratulate Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent for being the winners […]
In This Moment Show Officially Cancels Evansville Show at Old National Events Plaza
We have just gotten word that the 103 GBF Damn Loud Rock show originally planned for August 26, 2022, with In This Moment has officially been canceled. Keep reading to learn how to get your refund if you purchased tickets to this show. An Accident with the Tour Bus. On...
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY
Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
wevv.com
Newburgh bakery closing for good
A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
Kenergy Hosting a Fun Member Appreciation Event with Free Stuff in Owensboro
Thursday's going to be a really fun day in Owensboro- especially if you're a member of Kenergy. The electrical cooperative is hosting its annual Member Appreciation Day at Towne Square Mall here in town and, as always, there will be lots of FREE giveaways and food. And those giveaways involve Disney +!
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Work planed on KY 416 in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a closure is planned along KY 416 in Henderson County on Monday. Crews will be replacing a cross drain. The work zone will be between Jones Brothers Road and the Audubon Parkway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers...
Owensboro, KY Moms Creating Fun College Care Packages and You Can Order One for Your Student
When I was in undergraduate school at the University of Louisville, I absolutely loved living away from home and celebrating my independence. But I also loved getting occasional reminders of home. Though I was just two hours away, I didn't make it home all that routinely. I worked when I was an undergrad. I had my own place and I was quickly building my own life. That said, I would occasionally get care packages shipped to my dorm room or my apartment and I loved ripping them open to see what my mom and grandmother sent me. I was growing up, but I was still someone's kid. And that kid loved getting care packages.
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
wevv.com
Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge
Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
Kentucky Mom Encourages Other Women to Squash Their Fears of Mammograms
October is National Breast Cancer Month. It is a great time to remind everyone about early detection and getting checked. Today is National Mammography Day. Let's Do This. I remember it like it was yesterday, April of 2020 I was giving myself a monthly breast exam and noticed a lump that I had never felt before. It was tender to touch and stuck out to me that it definitely shouldn't be there. We have a family history of breast cancer and in the back of my mind I don't necessarily worry but I think what if I don't check and something happens and it's too late? I am not just taking care of myself but of my family.
