When I was in undergraduate school at the University of Louisville, I absolutely loved living away from home and celebrating my independence. But I also loved getting occasional reminders of home. Though I was just two hours away, I didn't make it home all that routinely. I worked when I was an undergrad. I had my own place and I was quickly building my own life. That said, I would occasionally get care packages shipped to my dorm room or my apartment and I loved ripping them open to see what my mom and grandmother sent me. I was growing up, but I was still someone's kid. And that kid loved getting care packages.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO