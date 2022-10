Sumner Newscow report — The Sumner County Historical & Genealogical Society in Wellington will host “Petroglyphs of the Kansas Smoky Hills,” a presentation and discussion by Rex Buchanan on October 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Cowley College, Short General Education Center, Room 113, 2208 Davis-White Loop, Wellington. Members of the community are invited to attend the free program. Visit www.ksschgs.com, or contact the SCHGS at 620-440-4245 on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. or after hours, Jane at 620-447-3266 or Sherry at 316-833-6161 for more information. This program is made possible by Humanities Kansas.

SUMNER COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO