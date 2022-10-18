Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
State Auditor Keith Faber Honors Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell and Finance Director, Tinita Tillman and StaffBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Loss of Smell, Respiratory Illnesses in Kids
Some COVID patients are still experiencing loss of taste and smell well after their infection. Plus, the pandemic could be behind an earlier surge in respiratory cases hospitalizing children across the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Loss of Smell May...
WTOL-TV
Ohio will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools, officials say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on WTOL 11 sister station, WKYC, on Oct. 20, 2022. On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccination to a list of recommended childhood vaccinations. Despite claims this...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: What Experts Are Saying About XBB, BQ.1.1
What is XBB and BQ.1.1? Experts are weighing in on new and emerging COVID variants and what they could mean for the pandemic heading into winter months. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. XBB, BQ.1.1: List of New COVID Variants Grows. Here's What...
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
WTOL-TV
'If you are not vaccinated or boosted, now is the time': Ohio Department of Health advises residents to be on alert for COVID-19 ahead of holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) held a press conference Thursday morning to give an update on COVID-19 in Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff hosted...
thecentersquare.com
Pritzker's challengers oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school kids
(The Center Square) – Some of Illinois' gubernatorial candidates are getting their stance on record about whether COVID-19 vaccines should be mandated to attend public school. An advisory panel with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved adding COVID-19 vaccines to the list of child vaccines for...
WTOL-TV
The wait for mental health services in Ohio is growing longer
CLEVELAND — When it comes to mental health, if you even think you might need an appointment, you may want to start the process right away. That's because there is a major shortage of workers in the mental health industry in Ohio. I think it's important to start the...
Illinois reports incident involving protected health information
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
25newsnow.com
IDPH director provides outlook of COVID-19 in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the state is in much better shape to handle COVID-19 this fall, thanks to vaccines and other new treatments. Dr. Sameer Vohra supports Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to ease back on COVID-19 testing and face covering...
Processed Meats a Greater Cancer Concern Than Weed-Killer Ingredient Found in High Numbers on Midwest Plants, According to Chicago's Top Doctor
Chicago's top doctor sought to address concerns over the high presence of a key ingredient in weed killer on produce across Illinois after data obtained by NBC News found that some of the highest levels of the chemical are recorded in Illinois and across the Midwest. The chemical causing concern...
Seven Chicago-area residents got $16M in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funds: feds
CHICAGO - Seven Chicago-area residents have been indicted for allegedly obtaining at least $16 million in fraudulent COVID-19 relief loans for various businesses they claimed to own and operate in Illinois and Florida, federal prosecutors said. Maja Nikolic, 34, of Brookfield, Marko Nikolic, 34, of La Grange, Nebojsa Simeunovic, 37,...
Illinois quick hits: More than 3,500 migrants to Chicago; some state rebate checks rejected
Foreign nationals who illegally crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border continue to be bused from Texas to Illinois. WTTW reports city officials said 145 more immigrants arrived in Chicago since Monday. That brings the total to over 3,500 people. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has promised to welcome the migrants with open arms, but has relocated some to nearby cities.
Illinois Homeowners Impacted by COVID Pandemic Could be Eligible for Up to $30K in Mortgage Relief
A state of Illinois program that offered homeowners up to $30,000 in mortgage relief will be reopened next month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced Wednesday. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund, which had been opened during the COVID pandemic, will open back up to applications on Nov. 1, officials with the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced.
Washington Examiner
Illinois residents can soon apply for $30K COVID-19 mortgage relief fund
Illinois residents struggling to make mortgage payments can soon apply for financial relief from the state. Beginning next month, the Illinois Housing Authority will reopen its $30,000 mortgage relief fund. The fund was originally open from April until May 31 for the first round of payments. The fund is geared...
thecentersquare.com
Some rent prices are coming down in Illinois
(The Center Square) – After skyrocketing the past year, some rent prices appear to be coming down in Illinois. After declining by as much as 20% in Chicago and other urban metros at the height of the pandemic, rent prices began to soar. Jon Leckie, researcher for the website...
VERIFY: Are police enforcing expired temporary plates in Missouri and Illinois? What’s the penalty?
ST. LOUIS — When you buy a new car, a temporary license plate allows you to drive it while you title and pay sales taxes and get permanent plates. Missouri and Illinois both have a grace period to drive with them but if you don't meet those deadlines, there may be penalties for you as the driver.
NBC Chicago
A Step-By-Step Guide to Voting by Mail in Illinois For the 2022 Election
According to the Illinois Board of Elections, there are several ways to vote in Illinois: In-person on Election Day, in-person before Election Day during early voting, or voting by mail. If you are planning to vote by mail, there are key dates to pay attention to, and certain steps you'll...
Illinois Treasurer Returns Record Unclaimed $11 Million To Estate
This sounds like a Hollywood plot when you think about it. The old "relative that I didn't know about died and left behind millions of dollars" scenario is evidently alive and well here in the state of Illinois. The Illinois State Treasurer's unclaimed property website has handed out some big...
WTOL-TV
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
DETROIT — Editor's note: The attached video is from a September hearing related to this shooting. A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images...
Comments / 1