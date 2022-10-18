ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Loss of Smell, Respiratory Illnesses in Kids

Some COVID patients are still experiencing loss of taste and smell well after their infection. Plus, the pandemic could be behind an earlier surge in respiratory cases hospitalizing children across the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Loss of Smell May...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTOL-TV

Ohio will not require COVID-19 vaccine in schools, officials say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story that aired on WTOL 11 sister station, WKYC, on Oct. 20, 2022. On Thursday, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) voted unanimously to add the COVID-19 vaccination to a list of recommended childhood vaccinations. Despite claims this...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pritzker's challengers oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for school kids

(The Center Square) – Some of Illinois' gubernatorial candidates are getting their stance on record about whether COVID-19 vaccines should be mandated to attend public school. An advisory panel with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved adding COVID-19 vaccines to the list of child vaccines for...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTOL-TV

The wait for mental health services in Ohio is growing longer

CLEVELAND — When it comes to mental health, if you even think you might need an appointment, you may want to start the process right away. That's because there is a major shortage of workers in the mental health industry in Ohio. I think it's important to start the...
OHIO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois reports incident involving protected health information

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

IDPH director provides outlook of COVID-19 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the state is in much better shape to handle COVID-19 this fall, thanks to vaccines and other new treatments. Dr. Sameer Vohra supports Gov. JB Pritzker’s decision to ease back on COVID-19 testing and face covering...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Homeowners Impacted by COVID Pandemic Could be Eligible for Up to $30K in Mortgage Relief

A state of Illinois program that offered homeowners up to $30,000 in mortgage relief will be reopened next month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced Wednesday. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund, which had been opened during the COVID pandemic, will open back up to applications on Nov. 1, officials with the Illinois Housing Development Authority announced.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois residents can soon apply for $30K COVID-19 mortgage relief fund

Illinois residents struggling to make mortgage payments can soon apply for financial relief from the state. Beginning next month, the Illinois Housing Authority will reopen its $30,000 mortgage relief fund. The fund was originally open from April until May 31 for the first round of payments. The fund is geared...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Some rent prices are coming down in Illinois

(The Center Square) – After skyrocketing the past year, some rent prices appear to be coming down in Illinois. After declining by as much as 20% in Chicago and other urban metros at the height of the pandemic, rent prices began to soar. Jon Leckie, researcher for the website...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTOL-TV

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4

DETROIT — Editor's note: The attached video is from a September hearing related to this shooting. A teenager accused of killing four fellow students and injuring more at a Michigan high school is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, authorities said Friday. Ethan Crumbley had created images...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy