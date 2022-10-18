Read full article on original website
C3D1 VB: Young Indians fare well in first postseason action, win
KENNETT – It’s misleading to state that the Kennett High School volleyball squad is a young group, after all, the Indians do have eight seniors on their 2022 roster. However, several freshmen are getting an opportunity to compete at the varsity level, which bodes well for the future, and was a positive in Thursday’s MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 win over New Madrid County Central.
Dons seek winning formula against powerful Scott City
In order for Doniphan football to go into the offseason in two weeks or further, the most important thing would be to make sure the Dons find a way to play their best at the end of the season. That would be ideal for a program that has struggled to...
Second chance: Mules, Seckman go into postseason with 0-0 records
What do the Poplar Bluff Mules volleyball players have to lose today when the playoffs start?. Absolutely nothing, so they will go into Friday’s Class 5 District 1 quarterfinal against No.3 Seckman (19-15-2) at Oakville with a breath of fresh air, a chance at renewed purpose, and an 0-0 record in the postseason.
Dexter VB trying to find itself as it enters tough C3D1 play
PUXICO – Late in this 2022 volleyball season, veteran Dexter High School coach Starla Pulley felt pretty good about her squad and how it was performing as it headed into the final weeks of its season. The Bearcats hadn’t lost a stretch of nine matches entering the championship game...
'Spitfire' of a coach leads Puxico VB to memorable season
PUXICO – It remains to be seen as to just how far the Puxico High School volleyball squad will advance in the very challenging MSHSAA Class 1 District 3 Tournament at Bell City over the next week. However, what won’t be up for debate will be just how hard the Indian players compete, and sixth-year coach Hannah Douglas has A LOT to do with that moxie.
C3D1 VB: Dexter survives 'attack' by upset-minded Doniphan
KENNETT – After the opening set of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 volleyball match between No. 3 seed Dexter and No. 6 seed Doniphan on Thursday at Kennett High School, there wasn’t a soul in the gym who didn’t believe with certainty how the match was going to play out.
High School volleyball roundup Oct. 19: Notre Dame sweeps Dexter
Notre Dame defeated Dexter 25-14, 25-14, 25-18 on Wednesday at Notre Dame Regional High School. The Bulldogs' offense was led by senior Kristin Anderson with 15 kills along with freshman Claudia Jones who had 21 assists. On the defensive side of the ball, senior Anna Garner added 23 digs while freshman Kate Rubel and sophomore Courtney Tatum each had two blocks.
C5D1 volleyball: Jackson sweeps Mehlville to advance
Jackson (29-4-4) opened the Class 5 District 1 tournament with a three-set win over Mehlville (2-19) in set wins of 25-22, 25-22, 25-17. “Mehlville played a great game against us and made us work really hard,” Jackson coach David Mirly said. “We had many chances to lose tonight and every time we needed a point we found a way to get one. We survived and advanced. That’s the main thing in postseason play.”
C2D2 volleyball: Woodland blows past Charleston
FRUITLAND, Mo. — Woodland dominated Charleston in the Class 2 District 2 quarterfinals on Thursday night at Saxony Lutheran High School. The Cardinals won 25-13, 25-6, 25-17 to advance to the semifinals to take on second-seeded Scott City. “I felt like the girls really acted like they enjoyed the...
Mules face stiff test at state-ranked Hillsboro
At the start of the season, Makel McFarland and Chris Matlock were returning starters in the defensive secondary and not expected to play much on offense. In fact, McFarland didn’t take a single handoff in the season opener while Matlock caught one pass for 3 yards. Heading into the...
Chism brings 'big' presence to Bloomfield front line
PUXICO – There have been moments throughout this volleyball season in which the Bloomfield High School squad could feel a sense of positivity, though those haven’t occurred in abundance. The Wildcats closed out their regular season with a three-set loss to Bell City on Tuesday, which brought their...
WEEK 9 FOOTBALL: NMCC, Portageville face off in battle of explosive offenses
Check back for updates as we countdown to kickoff. The high school football regular season comes to an end this week and district seeds will be determined heading into next week's opening round. Two one-loss teams in New Madrid County Central and Portageville will get the ball rolling on Thursday...
NMCC powers past Portageville 41-30 in regular-season finale
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. — New Madrid County Central grinded out a hard-fought 41-30 win over Portageville at Vic Reeves Field in Portageville on Thursday, Oct. 20. The Eagles (8-1) did not let adversity derail their path to success and both teams refused to let emotions dictate their mental approach. “We...
Sikeston soccer loses tight 1-0 game to Hillsboro
SIKESTON — The Sikeston soccer team dropped their third-straight game Thursday night, falling to visiting Hillsboro 1-0. The game was scoreless in the first half before Hillsboro junior Nicholas Marchetti found the back of the net in the second half. Meanwhile, Hillsboro’s goalkeeper, junior Gabe Perry, turned back several...
SEMO WBB seeking a 'season of redemption'
No one needs to remind eighth-year Southeast Missouri State women’s basketball coach Rekha Patterson about how the 2021-22 season unfolded. In Patterson’s two decades on the sidelines, she has been part of coaching staffs that have won at least 21 games nine times, advanced to a pair of Final Fours (2010 and 2012 at Baylor), and won a National Championship (2012) with a perfect 40-0 mark. So, if you think that she is going to casually dismiss last season’s 6-23 overall record (2-16 in the Ohio Valley Conference), you would be mistaken.
Puxico's Logan Robison, Scott City's Logan Schiwitz named SEMOTCCCA Week 8 Runners of the Week
Puxico sophomore Logan Robison and Scott City junior Logan Schiwitz received Runners of the Week honors from the Southeast Missouri Track and Cross Country Coaches Association for the eighth week of the season. Robison — who became the first runner in Puxico history to advance to the state meet as...
C3D1 VB: Kennett vs. New Madrid County Central
KENNETT - Kennett got past New Madrid County Central in three sets in the opening round of the MSHSAA Class 3 District 1 Volleyball Tournament at Kennett High School on Thursday.
C2D2 volleyball: Greenville eliminates Clearwater
FRUITLAND — Greenville took control of the match early and never looked back en route to a 3-0, 25-20, 25-22, 25-14 win over Clearwater in the Class 2 District 2 quarterfinals on Thursday night at Saxony Lutheran High School. “I thought they did everything I asked them to do...
Standard Democrat high school football stat leaders through Week 8
Statistical leaders from the Sikeston Standard-Democrat coverage area.
C2D2: Greenville, Charleston ready to lock horns again
It is a nice way to get the postseason volleyball tournaments started with a good-ole fashioned rematch — especially one that could offer some drama. Clearwater, who defeated Greenville in four competitive sets only recently, will get a chance to ward off the Lady Bears when the two square off in a 4-5 match at Saxony Lutheran 5 p.m. Thursday in Class 2 District 2 action.
