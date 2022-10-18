ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

roi-nj.com

KABR Group completes $30M purchase in Rockland County

The KABR Group and its joint venture partner, BTF, recently completed the $30 million purchase of the New City Shopping Center, a 125,110-square-foot center in Rockland County. The retail site is currently 96% leased, but KABR and BTF are planning a comprehensive modernization, with aims of making the center a...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
KISS 104.1

Hochul Announces Milestone in Converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86

In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced an Environmental Impact milestone in the conversion of State Route 17 to Interstate 86. According to the press release, an environmental review process has begun in Orange and Sullivan Counties after the state allocated up to $1 billion to accelerate the process of converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Motorcyclists Breaking Law They Say is ‘Dumb’

Motorcyclists throughout the Hudson Valley are blatantly ignoring the law and angering drivers who say they're putting everyone's lives at risk. Automobiles and motorcycles have been figuring out how to share the same roadways for decades. For the most part, drivers of both vehicles are simply doing their best to keep each other safe. But recently the illegal behavior of some motorcyclists has been angering drivers. Bikers say they're just doing what they need to in order to keep themselves alive.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Warns of ‘A Killer Among Us’

The Dutchess County Sheriff is warning the community of a 'killer among us." In a statement released to their Facebook page, The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that since January of 2022 "several thousand counterfeit prescription pills containing Fentanyl" were seized through investigations conducted in the Dutchess County area by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

More than 60,000 rent-stabilized apartments are now vacant — and tenant advocates say landlords are holding them for ‘ransom’

During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.”. An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY shows that the number of rent-stabilized homes reported vacant on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers Opens New York Luxury Apartments

Emerson is part of a master-planned project on the Hudson River and features residential, office and retail space. Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental development arm of Toll Brothers Inc., has opened Emerson, a 188-unit, 234,000-square-foot luxury apartment community located at 203 Legend Drive in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. The property is the newest installment in the Edge-on-Hudson master-planned luxury community.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie council on pace to violate the law for second time this year

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City Common Council has until October 20, 2022, to appoint a new chairperson/councilmember-at-large person to replace former Chairperson Sarah Salem, The former chairperson resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury on a DWI charge. Salem’s resignation was effective September 20, 2022. The council,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Questioning medical history of migrants, BP urges caution before opening NYC school doors to possibly unvaccinated students

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City public schools, including those on Staten Island, are opening their doors to thousands of migrant children this week -- but Borough President Vito Fossella is expressing concerns that some of these students may not have the required vaccines, and that the city is “opening the doors to the schools too quickly, without knowing the implications.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Richard G. Desrats

Richard G. Desrats, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 11, 2022 with his devoted wife, Jane, and his loving daughter, Julie, by his side. He was 84 years old. Born in Queens on November 28, 1937, “Dick” was the son of George and Julia (nee Conlon)...
WARWICK, NY

