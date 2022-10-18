Two Monticello High School students, Leanna Auletta and Michael Feltman, joined the Monticello Board of Education as co-members. While student board members do not vote, they do provide invaluable insight to the Board, representing, and advocating for, their peers at the highest level of the school district. Typically, there is one student board member, and an alternate who steps in when the student board member can not attend a meeting. This year, two students decided to apply as co-members, sharing the responsibilities.

MONTICELLO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO