Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasBeacon, NY
Where To Visit The Best Cideries in The Hudson Valley, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterOrangeburg, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Related
monticelloschools.net
Members of the Monticello community honored at Sullivan County School Board Association’s annual awards
The Sullivan County School Boards Association honored members of the Monticello Central School District community for excellence and dedication to the district and Sullivan County. The awards were presented at the organization’s annual awards dinner held at the Villa Roma. Stacy Cornelius, Outstanding Educator. Robert J. Kaiser Middle School...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $15.6 Million Child Care Expansion at SUNY and CUNY Campuses
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $15.6 million state investment to expand child care access at the State University of New York and the City University of New York. The funding includes $10.8 million to address child care deserts across SUNY campuses and $4.8 million to provide additional child care services on CUNY campuses. This is the second phase of a broader initiative to ensure that students, faculty and staff on all SUNY and CUNY campuses have access to high-quality child care centers.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Paltz school district hires new superintendent
NEW PALTZ – The New Paltz Board of Education has appointed a Schroon Lake man as its new superintendent of schools. An educator since 1994, Stephen Gratto currently serves as superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District with less than 300 students, a position he has held since 2015.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Debra Long resigns from SNUG alleging lack of diversity
POUGHKEEPSIE – Debra Long, the First Ward representative on the Poughkeepsie Common Council, has resigned from her job as program manager for SNUG, the state-funded program that attempts to prevent gun violence among youths between 13 and 21 years old. SNUG in Poughkeepsie is run through Family Services Inc....
monticelloschools.net
Monticello Board of Education appoints two student co-members
Two Monticello High School students, Leanna Auletta and Michael Feltman, joined the Monticello Board of Education as co-members. While student board members do not vote, they do provide invaluable insight to the Board, representing, and advocating for, their peers at the highest level of the school district. Typically, there is one student board member, and an alternate who steps in when the student board member can not attend a meeting. This year, two students decided to apply as co-members, sharing the responsibilities.
warwickadvertiser.com
Mark J. Mallon
Mark J. Mallon, of Las Cruces, NM, formerly of Warwick, NY, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice, after a long illness. Mark was born September 8, 1956 in Bayshore, NY to the late Catherine Walsh Mallon and Bernard Mallon. He spent his childhood in Piscataway, NJ and later in Warwick. He was a 1974 graduate of Warwick Valley High School where he made lifelong friends and drove his teachers crazy.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County and BOCES to conduct active shooter awareness training for local educators
GOSHEN – Orange County Government, local law enforcement, and first responders will hold an active shooter drill on Tuesday, November 8. The drill will be held at the Orange-Ulster BOCES campus in Goshen and is not open to the public. “Keeping Orange County’s students and residents safe is of...
Football: New Paltz shows heart, hands Port Jervis first loss of season
PORT JERVIS — They're underdogs — and that's what they like, New Paltz quarterback Tony Drewnowski said postgame. The Huguenots upset Port Jervis, 30-28, in a league game on Friday night at Glennette Field at Port Jervis Middle School. It was the first loss of the season for the Raiders, who are now 7-1. ...
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
Westchester toy store celebrates 50 years in business
Miller's Toys in Mamaroneck has been in business for at least 50 years.
Village of Goshen institutes Halloween curfew for Oct. 28 - Nov. 1
The Village of Goshen is hoping to cut down on tricks this Halloween by instituting a curfew to keep little monsters in their crypts after hours.
06880danwoog.com
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
Controversial Revolutionary War Complex Approved in Hudson Valley
After about seven years ground is ready to break on a very controversial revolutionary War-themed complex in the Hudson Valley. Construction on a Revolutionary War-themed shopping complex in Dutchess County is expected to finally break ground in the spring of 2023. Continental Commons in Fishkill, New York To Break Ground...
Race for NY governor: Zeldin receives big endorsement, tightens gap with Hochul in polls
The race for New York governor between Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin is getting tighter and Zeldin received a key endorsement as crime spikes in the city.
‘Award-Winning’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes Last New York Store
A popular Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing plans to close its last location in New York. On Sunday, Coals Pizza announced owners are closing its last location in Hudson Valley. Westchester County, New York Pizzeria Closing. Coals Pizza is closing its Westchester County pizzeria, located on Parkway Road...
waer.org
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Twelve Uptown Kingston businesses get thousands in grant money for improvements
On Thursday, Oct. 20, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble joined the Ulster County Department of Economic Development in announcing thousands of dollars in grant money for twelve small businesses located in Uptown Kingston. The grants are part of the Stockade Business District Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, which is funded by the City...
Orange County Fair and Outlaw Speedways hosting high dollar modified specials this weekend
With temperatures dropping and autumn leaves covering most lawns, several local speedways are hoping the milder weekend forecast will provide the perfect weather for a pair of high-dollar, year-ending modified specials at the Orange County Fair and Outlaw Speedways. EASTERN STATES 200. The Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown has...
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Comments / 0