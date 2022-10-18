ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monticelloschools.net

Members of the Monticello community honored at Sullivan County School Board Association’s annual awards

The Sullivan County School Boards Association honored members of the Monticello Central School District community for excellence and dedication to the district and Sullivan County. The awards were presented at the organization’s annual awards dinner held at the Villa Roma. Stacy Cornelius, Outstanding Educator. Robert J. Kaiser Middle School...
MONTICELLO, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces $15.6 Million Child Care Expansion at SUNY and CUNY Campuses

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a $15.6 million state investment to expand child care access at the State University of New York and the City University of New York. The funding includes $10.8 million to address child care deserts across SUNY campuses and $4.8 million to provide additional child care services on CUNY campuses. This is the second phase of a broader initiative to ensure that students, faculty and staff on all SUNY and CUNY campuses have access to high-quality child care centers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Paltz school district hires new superintendent

NEW PALTZ – The New Paltz Board of Education has appointed a Schroon Lake man as its new superintendent of schools. An educator since 1994, Stephen Gratto currently serves as superintendent of the Schroon Lake Central School District with less than 300 students, a position he has held since 2015.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Debra Long resigns from SNUG alleging lack of diversity

POUGHKEEPSIE – Debra Long, the First Ward representative on the Poughkeepsie Common Council, has resigned from her job as program manager for SNUG, the state-funded program that attempts to prevent gun violence among youths between 13 and 21 years old. SNUG in Poughkeepsie is run through Family Services Inc....
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
monticelloschools.net

Monticello Board of Education appoints two student co-members

Two Monticello High School students, Leanna Auletta and Michael Feltman, joined the Monticello Board of Education as co-members. While student board members do not vote, they do provide invaluable insight to the Board, representing, and advocating for, their peers at the highest level of the school district. Typically, there is one student board member, and an alternate who steps in when the student board member can not attend a meeting. This year, two students decided to apply as co-members, sharing the responsibilities.
MONTICELLO, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Mark J. Mallon

Mark J. Mallon, of Las Cruces, NM, formerly of Warwick, NY, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice, after a long illness. Mark was born September 8, 1956 in Bayshore, NY to the late Catherine Walsh Mallon and Bernard Mallon. He spent his childhood in Piscataway, NJ and later in Warwick. He was a 1974 graduate of Warwick Valley High School where he made lifelong friends and drove his teachers crazy.
LAS CRUCES, NM
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
waer.org

SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Twelve Uptown Kingston businesses get thousands in grant money for improvements

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Kingston Mayor Steve Noble joined the Ulster County Department of Economic Development in announcing thousands of dollars in grant money for twelve small businesses located in Uptown Kingston. The grants are part of the Stockade Business District Micro-Enterprise Grant Program, which is funded by the City...
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $15,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 24 Bloomer Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $15,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy