Mission for Area People Homecoming Through the Decades November 5th
Did you miss out on the wonderful time that Homecomings provided? Do you wish to go back and relive the experience of high school and not have to run the risk of getting busted by the Assistant Principal for anything deemed "not appropriate"? How about this? A night out for a wonderfully humble and purposeful cause that is one of the more "understated" organizations in town but their impact is huge as you'll find out in our visit today with Diane Stubbs who's the Director of Mission for Area People the outreach they achieve is immense while they keep overhead low.
Step it Up Muskegon - $1000 CROP Walk Muskegon from Shon Cook and Scherdel
The ability to give a little back comes from very generous sponsors who see that the culmination of the work that happens in Muskegon is what makes this community so valuable and the people who put forth the effort are the ones who put in the work should get the spotlight to talk about what drives them to help. We've all got a purpose and it's in the exploring of what moves one that we can find similar interests and gather some steam to really make a difference.
Jason Ryan State Farm - Claims Deductible's and Smart Thoughts on Insurance
We're always happy to welcome a sponsor on with a little more know how than the average bear, and Jason Ryan with State Farm Insurance is not just a little more knowledgeable, he's a walking encyclopedia of information about insurance. For those among us of a younger generation, and encyclopedia was the books that they used to put the internet on. What set's Jason a part from the internet of the encyclopedias is the fact that he's willing to share this info all free of charge here and his work to give back to Muskegon is beyond compare.
