Two Lubbock Dog Parks Will Be Closed Friday
Lubbock's dog parks are very popular, especially in the mornings and on the weekends. But on Friday, October 21 for most of the day, two of Lubbock's dog parks will be closed in order to maintain them. Years ago when dog parks were being discussed in Lubbock, many citizens asked...
Drive by shooting of 6-year-old, Lubbock woman headed to prison
LUBBOCK, Texas — Dezarey Marie Ramos, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in the drive-by-shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Lubbock. Previous court documents said Ramos trafficked marijuana and methamphetamine, and someone stole her drugs in a robbery. Ramos thought the person responsible lived at a home in the 5000 block of 38th Street, according to […]
1 dead after Friday night shooting in 200 block of N. Ave. R
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R for a shots-fired call around 11 p.m. Police say the man who got shot has now died from his injuries. LPD’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating. We’ll continue to update this story as...
If you could bring back a restaurant from Lubbock’s past, which one would it be?
LUBBOCK, Texas – With a little help from our assignment manager, EverythingLubbock.com combed through the names of roughly 200 restaurants that, over the years, shut their doors in Lubbock. We narrowed down a list of what think Lubbockites of a certain age would find the most impactful. After you...
Lubbock man shot in the face, police report reveals
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department discovered a man was shot in the face after officers responded to a disturbance call Saturday around 6:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of 40th Street. The victim was identified in a police report as, Isaiah Manuel Ramos, age not listed. According to a police report, a neighbor […]
Man shot at by burglary suspect in Lubbock, police report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man told Lubbock Police officers that he was shot at by a burglary suspect early Sunday morning in the 4500 block of 49th Street, according to a police report. A police report stated that a man went outside to confront a suspect after he was told someone was inside his vehicle. […]
Multi-vehicle crash on S. Loop near Spur exit
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue are responding to a crash involving five or six vehicles in the westbound lane on South Loop 289 near the Spur exit. According to LPD, one person has sustained minor injuries. Traffic has been severely impacted in the westbound lanes and lane closures have been reported as responders work the scene.
Man seriously hurt, ‘under crane’ people told Lubbock Police
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after an accident at an industrial company near the 400 block of North Loop 289 on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The person who called police said he was “under a crane,” but when police arrived there was no one under any heavy machinery. LPD […]
Notice a new fee on your Sonic Drive-In order? Here’s why
If you noticed an extra charge on your receipt after a visit to a Lubbock Sonic Drive-In, franchisee Rodney Warren said inflation is to blame.
Enjoy Fresh Maine Lobster With This New Lubbock Food Truck
Now, this is my kind of place, who doesn't love lobster?. Every time I travel anywhere I always wish we had better places to eat lobster and this food truck is making all my wishes come true. The Yacht Grub Lobster Bistro has had a soft opening and people are...
Texas Tech is Offering Free Dog Training Classes on Campus
A common theme I see in Lubbock are people getting dogs, especially college kids, and not training their pups whatsoever. Let’s talk about why that’s a problem and how you can fix it. When you get a new dog, there are a few important things you have to...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock woman survives vicious dog attack at Buddy Holly Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A walk at Buddy Holly Park has turned into a story of survival for Ruth Ann Muffley. Muffley said she walks her dog, Flaca at the park every day, and Tuesday, Sept. 27 was no different. Muffley said she and Flaca were enjoying a beautiful, quiet...
No, You Can’t Purchase Or Ship A Dog From The Lubbock Airport
There are a few things you can do at Lubbock's Preston Smith International Airport. The first and most obvious thing you can do is get on a plane and travel somewhere, though most likely you will have at least one layover. The second thing you can do at the airport, is rent a car. And finally, you can pick people up, like friends and relatives at the airport.
Lubbock Police Say Man Was Shot in the Face; Suspect Unknown
Lubbock Police have determined that a man who initially claimed he was stabbed in the face was actually shot. KAMC News reports that officers responded to the 5000 block of 40th Street at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15th. A neighbor had called police after the suspect, Isaiah Manuel Ramos, had been banging on her front door.
A Last Minute Evening Plan in Lubbock for Friday, October 21, 2022
If you're looking for something to do tonight by yourself or with some friends, I have a fun plan in mind that I hope someone will enjoy. While I'm usually the type to make plans ahead of time, because I like to know what I’m getting myself into well in advance to properly prepare (shoutout to all of my fellow anxiety-ridden peeps), sometimes the occasional last-minute plan can work out wonderfully. Sometimes you haven’t made a plan, but really want to go out and do something, and today is probably one of those days for you if you’re reading this.
If you need something to do this weekend, we have your covered in our Weekend Events
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday Trends and Friends give you a few ideas on how to make the best of your weekend. There is also something to do around Lubbock with your friends and family. This week there are fall festivals, a ballet, movie night and more.
14 Picturesque Cemeteries for Fall Photos in and Around Lubbock
We are in the peak of my favorite time of year and that is in the middle of spooky season. I have loved Halloween and Dia de los Muertos for as long as I can remember always feeling like the long lost cousin of the Addam's Family. I even remember going to Mexico as a child for family funerals and seeing my great grandparents giant tombstones and feeling a sense of love and care.
Traffic delays expected due to W Loop motorcycle crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is responding to a motorcycle crash on the southbound access road of W Loop 289. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on the access road in front of Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux. One person was left with minor injuries. Traffic delays are...
Our Town Spotlight: Wolfforth Harvest Festival
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - After a two-year absence, one major community event in Wolfforth is coming back!. The town’s Harvest Festival has been a staple for more than thirty years. However, like other events across the world, it took a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We took a...
Networking Workshop to Help Lubbock Bands Being Held in November
The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee have come together to hold a workshop in November. The workshop, named "Getting the Gig", will focus on providing local musicians with information and networking resources needed to secure venues, or gigs. Aside from just learning about the...
