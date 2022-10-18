Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

By Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Daily Post-Athenian
3 days ago
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) smiles after a Tennessee touchdown during Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. RAnk 1 Kns Ut Bama Football Bp
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.
Comments / 0