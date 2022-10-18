ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

By Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Edgvx_0idx5bfG00

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) smiles after a Tennessee touchdown during Tennessee's game against Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. RAnk 1 Kns Ut Bama Football Bp

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
736
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy