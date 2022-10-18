Police Blotter: October 2-8, 2022

STATISTICAL HIGHLIGHTS

October 2-8, 2022

Weekly Arrests

(Includes cite/released):

28 Homicide 2

Weekly Calls for Service: 1,820 Assault—Great Bodily Injury 6

Weekly Reports Taken:176 Burglary— Non Residential 2

Weekly Complaints

(against HPD):

0 Burglary—Residential 1

Weekly Calls Received:5,388 Larceny 27

This data is subject to change and based on crimes that were re-ported to have occurred during the time frame of this report.

Some reports may yet to be initiated and/or reclassified during investigations.

Larceny From Auto 16

Robbery 2

Vehicle Theft 30

Mental Health CFS 14

Reports of Gunfire 4

CASE SYNOPSIS

Robbery: On 10/04/2022, at 11:16 AM, the victim was driving near the 1000 block of B St when he got into a verbal argument with the suspect over a road rage incident. Both subjects pulled over and the suspect assaulted the victim, took property from the victim, and fled the scene in a vehicle. (Report #2022-056916)

Recovered Stolen Vehicle: On 10/05/2022, at 12:22 AM, officers located an occupied stolen vehicle near the 300 block of W. Tennyson Rd. The officers conducted a vehicle stop and took the driver into custody. (Report #2022-057032)

Recovered Firearm: On 10/08/2022, at 12:29 AM, officers conducted a vehicle stop near the intersection of Cypress Ave and Austin Ave for a vehicle code violation. A record check revealed the driver to be unlicensed. While conducting inventory of the vehicle prior to it being towed, a loaded firearm was located. The driver was taken into custody for the incident. (Report #2022-057639)

Carjacking: On 10/08/2022, at 11:12 PM, the victim was approached by two suspects near the 200 block of Burbank St. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and ordered the victim to exit his car. Out of fear, the victim complied and both suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle. (Report #2022-057831)

For additional information, visit: https://www.crimemapping.com/map/ca/hayward