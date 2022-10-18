Bobier Elementary will welcome State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and State Board of Education Member Francisco Escobedo to learn about the development of community schools this Friday. Principal Melanie Paliotti will show how her school and Vista Unified embody the four pillars of community schools. Classroom teachers offer a strong instructional core and students receive opportunities for enrichment as well as academic intervention both inside and outside of instructional time. Community partners provide preschool classes and offer mental, dental, and physical health checks. Family and community engagement has been going strong for almost 10 years and has grown to each school with a family liaison position. Parent workshops, a key to family and community engagement, are constantly being offered. All of this is possible through the collaborative leadership of a powerful group of students, families, staff, and partners responsible for prioritizing the needs of students and taking action to provide resources and support to all learners.

2 DAYS AGO