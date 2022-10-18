Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Residents are Celebrating Recent Sidewalk Improvements on Monday, October 24th
Oceanside residents are celebrating recent sidewalk improvements on Monday, October 24th from 5-6 PM at La Casita, located at 402 Brooks Street. Welcoming remarks will be made by Mayor Esther Sanchez. Refreshments are planned from 5 to 5:30 and a 15 minute community walk over the bridge from 5:30-5:45PM. Please...
northcountydailystar.com
New, Modern Fire Station Opens in Carlsbad October 20th
In 1969 when Fire Station 2 was built on the edge of the Batiquitos Lagoon next to the world famous La Costa Resort, it was home to one firefighter who responded to about 250 calls a year. On Thursday, the City of Carlsbad will celebrate the completion of a new,...
northcountydailystar.com
Fentanyl Here at Home
Fentanyl is taking it’s deadly toll on our state and nation. According to a recent press release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 5,091 pounds of fentanyl in Imperial and San Diego Counties during the first 9 months of Fiscal Year 2022. That’s 60 percent of the 8,425 pounds seized in the entire country. Drug precursors are typically manufactured in China, then processed in Mexico and smuggled into the U.S. by cartels across our increasingly wide-open southern border.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Update
On October 13, officers responded to the industrial area of the City in response to a man standing on the roof of a business. The man, who is known to officers, had a knife in his possession and was acting aggressively towards police. The Emergency Negotiations Team was able to negotiate with the man he was arrested without further issues.
northcountydailystar.com
New Program to Preserve Historic Properties in Carlsbad
On Tuesday, the City Council approved changes to the Carlsbad Municipal Code (a collection of city laws) to establish a local Mills Act Program in the City of Carlsbad to encourage the restoration and preservation of historic buildings. The voluntary program will enable interested owners of historic properties to receive a break on their property taxes in exchange for their historic preservation and restoration efforts.
northcountydailystar.com
Is It Soup Season Yet? Visit Brodino Broth Company at Carlsbad’s State Street Market Today
Did you know that the Brodino Broth Company doesn’t just sell organic chicken bone broth, but that they also make the freshest, most delicious soup on the planet in over a dozen incredible flavors?. Wild Mushroom Bisque, Roasted Tomato, Cassoulet, Sausage Kale Potato, Brussel Corn Chowder (vegan), Bison Serrano...
northcountydailystar.com
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside -Special Offer Save $5 Per Ticket
Join us as we kick off ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in our returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes.$30 in advance or $35 the day of, tickets for this walkable Downtown shopping experience are limited to 300. Get yours for the next 7 days for only $25!
northcountydailystar.com
Village H South Project on Hold
With the new trail at Village H South getting significant use and positive reviews, the City Council decided as part of a strategic planning discussion on Oct. 11 to put the remaining improvements on hold for now to allow Parks & Recreation staff to concentrate on other priority projects. The remaining improvements included a trail connection to Tamarack Avenue, an off-leash dog area, and a parking lot and restroom.
northcountydailystar.com
State Leaders Visit Community School Program in Vista Unified
Bobier Elementary will welcome State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and State Board of Education Member Francisco Escobedo to learn about the development of community schools this Friday. Principal Melanie Paliotti will show how her school and Vista Unified embody the four pillars of community schools. Classroom teachers offer a strong instructional core and students receive opportunities for enrichment as well as academic intervention both inside and outside of instructional time. Community partners provide preschool classes and offer mental, dental, and physical health checks. Family and community engagement has been going strong for almost 10 years and has grown to each school with a family liaison position. Parent workshops, a key to family and community engagement, are constantly being offered. All of this is possible through the collaborative leadership of a powerful group of students, families, staff, and partners responsible for prioritizing the needs of students and taking action to provide resources and support to all learners.
northcountydailystar.com
Oceanside Police Department Homicide Investigation
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 5:00 pm the Oceanside Police Department received a report of a stabbing victim in the area of Mesa Drive and Cinnamon Way. The incident had taken place in the West parking lot adjacent to Martin Luther King Jr. Park located at 4300 Mesa Drive in Oceanside. The victim was driven a short distance out of the immediate area by an acquaintance who came to a stop near Mesa Drive and Cinnamon Way where responding officers located the 16-year-old male victim. The victim had sustained life-threatening stab wounds to the chest and was ground transported to Tri-City Medical Center for treatment.
northcountydailystar.com
Vista’s City Manager Resigned; City Council to Appoint an Acting City Manager
City Manager Patrick Johnson tendered his involuntary resignation on October 13, 2022, and is currently on paid administrative leave. A new City Manager has not been selected; therefore, it is recommended that the City Council appoint an Acting City Manager until a new City Manager is appointed. READ AGENDA.
northcountydailystar.com
Case Update: Victim Identified and Suspect Arrested of a Stabbing Incident
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to the call of a stabbing incident and located a male juvenile victim who later died at the hospital. The victim has been. identified as 16-year-old Justin Ferguson of Oceanside. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, investigators identified and arrested a male juvenile...
Comments / 0