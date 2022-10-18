Read full article on original website
Amber Alert canceled for missing Florida teen
UPDATE: Ashlynn Cox was found safe, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Thursday evening. An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Florida teen. Ashlynn Cox, 16, was last seen in the area of the 180th block of SE Beech Street in Lake City. Officials said Cox may be...
Alabama Parents Beware: Deadly Drug Found Hidden In Candy Boxes
As a parent, this is the last thing you'd want to hear about with Halloween right around the corner. I couldn't imagine my kids coming in contact with a deadly drug when they just wanted to enjoy their favorite candy on Halloween. Sadly, in this world, we can't just trust...
Creepy Facts You Didn't Know About Florida
It's fall, y'all! And that means it's time to get in the mood for everything spooky and creepy. To kick off the celebration, here's a list of creepy Florida facts that'll keep you up at night.
2 Men Charged With Defrauding Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores In 8 Florida Counties
SARASOTA, Florida —Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office announced that two men were chargedwith theft and a scheme to defraud. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office today arrested Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero on outstanding warrants with assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. An FDLE investigation...
Southwest Florida Eagle Cam pair safe, stream back online after Hurricane Ian
The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam is back online and the eagle couple is safe and have rebuilt their nest following damage from Hurricane Ian.
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Florida, here is a list of four amazing pizza place in Florida that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving incredibly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
'I've Had the Vibrio Vulnificus That Is Plaguing Florida'
The doctor said it was lucky that I went to the hospital—you only have 48 hours before you succumb.
Why so many people have moved to Florida – and into harm's way
Hurricane Ian barreled ashore with winds of up to 150 mph (240 kph) on Florida’s southwest coast on Sept. 28, 2022. The storm’s powerful winds and torrential rains reduced entire communities to rubble, killing more than 120 people, including many who drowned in floodwaters resulting from the nearly 18-foot (5.5-meter) storm surge. Bridges connecting Sanibel, Captiva and other barrier islands with the mainland flooded and crumbled, isolating those areas. Estimates of the economic toll are still preliminary. But as a historian who studies South Florida’s cities and environment, I’m certain that the havoc Ian wreaked will make it among the worst storms...
Have You Heard Of These Creepy Alabama Urban Legends??
Alabama is known for many things throughout history but have you heard about the many haunting tales around the state?. Not just Alabama, but many southern states have their share of ghost stories and sightings of spirits. Have you ever heard of Georgia's Lake Lanier?. That is one place in...
Ian killed more Floridians than most recent major hurricanes. Its indirect death count could reach the thousands.
A heart attack after cleaning up debris. A missed dialysis appointment. An oxygen machine that blinked off when the power went out. The death toll from Hurricane Ian is currently at 112 and still rising, making it the deadliest hurricane to hit Florida since 1935. Even as rescue teams pack up and return home, the number of those missing dwindling to single digits, the toll continues to climb. ...
Michigan man dies while helping with Ian recovery in Naples
Jenison, Mich. native James Hewitt reportedly fell into the water and scraped himself while helping a Naples friend move a boat, and later died of a bacterial infection.
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
EEK! This is The Most Common Nightmare For People In Alabama
Spooky season is here and nightmares may be at an all-time high this time of year. People are tapping into their fears, pulling off more pranks, and even watching lots of scary content like movies and shows. Silhouette of a man in the darkness. Night photography. Shadow in mist. Mysterious...
Sheriff: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, 3 children found in house
Sheriff: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, 3 children found in house The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that the early stages of the investigation suggest that the man stabbed the woman before stabbing himself. (NCD)
Here are the best taco spots in Florida
Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
Hurricane Ian to increase home insurance rates for every Floridian, experts say
Central Florida, FL, USA — No matter if your area was impacted by Hurricane Ian, every Floridian should expect to pay way more for home insurance in 2023. "Even before Ian, the last time I renewed insurance it was about $400-something and now it's $800 and something," Central Florida resident Michelle Chaffer said.
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
Central Florida Gas Station Investigated After Drivers Complain of Bad Gas
A gas station in central Florida was told to stop selling gas after at least six customers said contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incidents took place at a Chevron station on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, with drivers purchasing the gas on October 10 and 11. One customer, retired mechanic Greg Schebel, told the station his pickup truck barely made it home.
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
Florida Gov. DeSantis announces special session to deal with property taxes for victims of Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an executive order to extend deadlines for property taxes to people whose homes or businesses have been rendered unusable due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian. DeSantis made the announcement Thursday at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille in Lee...
