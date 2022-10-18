ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Tournament to Crown Rose Queen on Tuesday

The Tournament of Roses will crown the 104th Rose Queen on Tuesday at the Tournament House. Lu Parker, KTLA 5 News anchor, will host the event and 2023 Tournament of Roses President Amy Wainscott will announce and crown the queen. The Rose Queen and members of the Royal Court experience...
PASADENA, CA
Supervisor Barger Hosts Over 700 Foster Youth and Local Children at Free Kidspace Children’s Museum Event

Yesterday, over 700 children had a chance to explore Kidspace Children’s Museum and enjoy some hands-on music, art, and science activities thanks to an event sponsored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. The invitation-only event engaged youth under the supervision of Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Guest Opinion | Dr. Xilian Stammer: Why You Should Vote For Me

My name is Dr. Xilian Stammer and I’m running for the Pasadena Unified School Board in District 5. I’m the only candidate in this seat with classroom experience. My extensive career as an educator spans 35 years as a teacher, a special education teacher and as a district-level administrator. Another important thing to note, I have vital experience right here in Pasadena, working with Pasadena schools, teachers, principals and students. I am intimately familiar with our budget, our facilities and the needs each school has.
PASADENA, CA
Los Angeles College of Music Chosen to Host Exclusive American Idol Auditions

The Los Angeles College of Music hosted exclusive auditions for American Idol Wednesday, October 19th at The Garage Stage, the school’s state-of-the art live performance environment. Both current and former students and alumni were offered the chance to perform in front of American Idol Senior Director of Casting Peter Cohen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PUSD to Hold College Fair On Game Day Before Turkey Tussle

The Pasadena Unified School District will do something different before the Turkey Tussle this year. Before the John Muir Mustangs and the Pasadena High School Bulldogs football teams battle it out for bragging rights in the Rose Bowl, the school district will hold a college fair. Organizers say this is...
PASADENA, CA
New Public Pickleball and Tennis Courts to Open Wednesday

Pickleball continues to ride waves of popularity in Pasadena. As part of efforts to respond to what some have called “America’s most popular sport” while not turning a blind eye to tennis, the City and school district jointly will open renovated courts for both sports Wednesday. The...
PASADENA, CA
High Profile Murder Cases Set to Move Forward at Pasadena Courthouse

Two high-profile Pasadena court cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court next week. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. Further Proceedings for Jose Antonio Santiago. Jose Antonio Santiago, 70, of Pasadena, is charged with murder...
PASADENA, CA
DINE LA’s Dramatic Cost Reductions Help You Find Your New Favorite Restaurant

It’s a Friday night at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, and the restaurant is humming to the happy din of families and friends, music and laughter. As corny as it sounds, Fleming’s is really that perfect special occasion spot that has attracted dates, anniversaries, birthdays and holiday celebrations for nearly a decade in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
National Rx Take Back Day to be Held at the Pasadena Police Department

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 29 on the front steps of the Pasadena Police Department located at 207 N. Garfield Avenue. Representatives from the Pasadena Police Department and Day One will be on-site to assist with the process and answer any questions.
PASADENA, CA
Learn How To Keep Coyotes Away From Your Home, Humanely

Pasadena Humane is offering an interactive Coyote Safety Workshop this Sunday for those concerned about neighborhood coyotes. A wildlife expert will demonstrate humane hazing techniques and share information about the urban coyote prevalence in Pasadena. “Our expert Wildlife Manager will share information about the urban coyote, demonstrate humane hazing techniques,...
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena’s Updated Concealed Carry Permit Application Process Would Require Psychological Exam, Interview with Chief of Police

A Pasadena police representative told the City Council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday that the Police Department’s newly-revised Concealed Carry Weapon permit process would require the applicants to undergo a psychological exam and an interview with the Chief of Police. The updated policy was crafted in response to a...
PASADENA, CA
It’s Not Known Why, But Area Mosquitos – Some Carrying Dangerous West Nile Virus – Remain Active Long Past Summer

Pasadenans should not be lulled into a false sense of security about mosquitoes because summer is over and the weather starts cooling, according to local experts. In fact, Aedes mosquitoes (also known as ‘ankle biters’) are not going away in October. According to the local mosquito control district, data shows that they’re still quite active in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
Police Department Awarded Grant For Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program

The Pasadena Police Department received a $36,514.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that will fund activities emphasizing the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. “This grant award will help us achieve our goal of making the streets of Pasadena safer for pedestrians and bicyclists,” Pasadena Police Department...
PASADENA, CA
Union Station Homeless Services Addresses Misinformation and Misconception About Homelessness

There are a lot of misperceptions and misinformation circulating about homelessness, some of which can make it harder for service providers to take needed actions to address homelesness, according to Union Station Homeless Services. Union Station is presenting webinars called the “Changing the Narrative Series” to publicize information they believe...
PASADENA, CA

