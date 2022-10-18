Read full article on original website
2news.com
Reno man found guilty in uttering and forged check case
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a man from Reno was recently found guilty of one count of Possession of a Forged Instrument and one count of Uttering a Forged Check after a jury trial in District Court. Mark Christopher Conti (29) was arrested by detectives...
2news.com
Lyon County Deputies Again Ask Help Finding Man Missing From Dayton
Lyon County deputies need your help finding a man last seen near Andrea Way and the river in Dayton in early October. Deputies say Richard Shifflet 5'6" tall, 170 pounds and bald. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design and blue jeans. Authorities say he has...
mynews4.com
Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust
STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Several exposed to fentanyl at Stateline jail
STATELINE, Nev. — Several people were exposed to fentanyl Thursday night at the Douglas County Jail in Stateline, an official said. Multiple agencies responded and about a ¼-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 50 was cordoned off, from Barton Primary Care to Sushi Pier. “We had a fentanyl exposure...
Man sentenced after sending death threats, racist messages to Nevada elected officials
A Reno man has been sentenced to six to 15 years in prison after sending death threats to multiple Nevada elected officials.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Law enforcement agencies increase presence for return of Lake20 event
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In August 2020, the Tribune reported statistics on a weekend that turned to chaos and as car enthusiasts flocked to South Lake Tahoe despite shutdowns at the height of the global pandemic. The South Lake Tahoe Police Department made an announcement via facebook Tuesday...
2news.com
City of Sparks Offers Fire Chief Position to Finalist
Walt White is currently chief of Amador County’s Fire Protection District. A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
KOLO TV Reno
Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1
2news.com
Reno Police Warn of Local Man Conducting Jewelry Scams
The Reno Police Department is warning citizens of an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area. Multiple victims have reported being scammed by a man, consistently described as a larger, Middle Eastern man, with a thick accent. He approaches victims in store and gas station parking lots. Police say he...
mynews4.com
Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
2news.com
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General accused of murder to appear in court in December
Tudor Chirila was in court today for an identity hearing. The suspect now has a Governor's Warrant Hearing on December 5, 2022 where the Governor will sign a valid warrant of arrest after a decision that extradition from Reno to Hawaii should happen. Chirila is accused of a murder that...
Nevada women accused of money laundering after $7 million Ponzi scheme
The U.S Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced on Tuesday that a Nevada woman was indicted on charges related to a $7 million advance fee Ponzi scheme.
2news.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Sparks Officer-Involved Shooting
The Washoe County coroner has released the name of the man shot and killed by an officer at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. The medical examiner says 36-year-old Jason Thorpe of Sparks died on scene. Police say Thorpe fired at least two shots in the area before they fired...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Police warn of ongoing jewelry scam
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in the area. They say multiple victims have reported being scammed by an adult male described as a larger, Middle Eastern man with a thick accent. In the scam, police say he approaches victims in...
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating runaway teen
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 16-year-old Anthony Sainz. Anthony was last seen at Pioneer High School Friday morning, October 14, 2022. Anthony may be wearing a red baseball cap with black handwriting on it, gray t-shirt, gray zip up...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
2news.com
Officer Involved Shooting at Sparks Police Department
There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station. The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject...
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
2news.com
Police Resolve Situation after Suspicious Person at Silver Lake Elementary School
Silver Lake Elementary School in Reno was temporarily on a precautionary code yellow lockdown due to nearby police activity. The incident started around 2 p.m. The lockdown was lifted less than one hour later. This message was sent to families from the principal, Courtney Sego, about the cause of the...
