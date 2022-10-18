ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2news.com

Reno man found guilty in uttering and forged check case

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a man from Reno was recently found guilty of one count of Possession of a Forged Instrument and one count of Uttering a Forged Check after a jury trial in District Court. Mark Christopher Conti (29) was arrested by detectives...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Douglas County deputies hospitalized after fentanyl exposure during drug bust

STATELINE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Five Douglas County deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl during a criminal investigation late Thursday night. Police were conducting a buy/bust operation at Stateline just after 8 p.m. on Oct. 20 when deputies were accidentally exposed to powder fentanyl and suffered overdose symptoms.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Humane Society waives adoption fees this weekend for National Make a Dog’s Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are lots of beloved animals at the Nevada Humane Society (NHS) looking for their forever homes. A dog named Asher is one of them. NHS took Asher in after he was rescued from a neglectful situation, living in a car with two cats, two people and three other dogs. He was in rough shape, but after love, attention and care for his physical health, Asher has made a marvelous recovery and is ready to be adopted.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

City of Sparks Offers Fire Chief Position to Finalist

Walt White is currently chief of Amador County’s Fire Protection District. A total of 32 applications were received - and all the candidates each had more than 20 years of experience.
KOLO TV Reno

Equal Rights: The focus of Question 1

Much colder weather will drop into the region Saturday with a sharp cold front. Windy, showery weather is expected, with rain changing over to light snow before ending. The first freeze of the fall is possible for Reno Sunday or Monday morning. -Jeff. Fall foliage website. Updated: 11 hours ago.
RENO, NV
2news.com

mynews4.com

Reno Police warning public about man who has been scamming residents

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Police Department is warning citizens about an ongoing scam in the greater Reno area in which a man is approaching victims and tricking or forcing them to give him money. Authorities say multiple victims have reported being scammed by...
RENO, NV
2news.com

KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police warn of ongoing jewelry scam

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is warning residents of an ongoing scam in the area. They say multiple victims have reported being scammed by an adult male described as a larger, Middle Eastern man with a thick accent. In the scam, police say he approaches victims in...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating runaway teen

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 16-year-old Anthony Sainz. Anthony was last seen at Pioneer High School Friday morning, October 14, 2022. Anthony may be wearing a red baseball cap with black handwriting on it, gray t-shirt, gray zip up...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno woman spends life savings after surviving spinal injury

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffany Swisher has always loved spending time with her grandchildren. Now, she still enjoys her time with them, just from the confines of a wheelchair. “It’s been a very tough 8 months,” Tiffany said. On February 5th, Tiffany’s life changed forever. She was in...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Officer Involved Shooting at Sparks Police Department

There was an officer involved shooting at the Sparks Police Department Tuesday morning. Just before 3 a.m., a Sergeant with the Sparks Police Department encountered an armed man outside of their station. The man had already fired his handgun. After several hours of negotiations, officers fired shots after the subject...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
RENO, NV

