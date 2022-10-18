ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

Best-Attended 70th California School Nutrition Association Annual Conference Ever Fills Pasadena Convention Center

The Pasadena Convention Center welcomes the California School Nutrition Association for their 70th annual conference, themed “Rise & Shine Y’all Come Eat”. As the organization celebrates an important milestone, this year’s conference reached record breaking numbers with over 2,200 attendees and exhibitors. The Sheraton Pasadena and the Westin Pasadena are the conference hotels for the child nutrition professionals and exhibitors.
PASADENA, CA
Guest Opinion | Dr. Xilian Stammer: Why You Should Vote For Me

My name is Dr. Xilian Stammer and I’m running for the Pasadena Unified School Board in District 5. I’m the only candidate in this seat with classroom experience. My extensive career as an educator spans 35 years as a teacher, a special education teacher and as a district-level administrator. Another important thing to note, I have vital experience right here in Pasadena, working with Pasadena schools, teachers, principals and students. I am intimately familiar with our budget, our facilities and the needs each school has.
PASADENA, CA
Field Elementary School’s Mandarin Dual Language Immersion Program

Field Elementary School’s Mandarin Dual Language Immersion Program (MDLIP) integrates native Mandarin speakers with non-native Mandarin speakers to promote academic achievement towards bilingualism, biliteracy, and biculturalism for all students. Our program strives for academic language proficiency which encompasses the four modalities: listening, speaking, reading, and writing Mandarin and Simplified Chinese.
New Public Pickleball and Tennis Courts to Open Wednesday

Pickleball continues to ride waves of popularity in Pasadena. As part of efforts to respond to what some have called “America’s most popular sport” while not turning a blind eye to tennis, the City and school district jointly will open renovated courts for both sports Wednesday. The...
PASADENA, CA
San Marino High School Present “As She Likes It”

Come join San Marino High School’s Visual and Performing Arts Department for its Fall play “As She Likes It” on November 3rd, 4th, and 5th at 7:00 p.m. and on November 6th at 4:00 p.m. at the SMHS Webb Theatre. As She Likes It is an anthology...
SAN MARINO, CA
Police Department Awarded Grant For Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program

The Pasadena Police Department received a $36,514.00 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) that will fund activities emphasizing the safety of bicyclists and pedestrians. “This grant award will help us achieve our goal of making the streets of Pasadena safer for pedestrians and bicyclists,” Pasadena Police Department...
PASADENA, CA
It’s Not Known Why, But Area Mosquitos – Some Carrying Dangerous West Nile Virus – Remain Active Long Past Summer

Pasadenans should not be lulled into a false sense of security about mosquitoes because summer is over and the weather starts cooling, according to local experts. In fact, Aedes mosquitoes (also known as ‘ankle biters’) are not going away in October. According to the local mosquito control district, data shows that they’re still quite active in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena’s Updated Concealed Carry Permit Application Process Would Require Psychological Exam, Interview with Chief of Police

A Pasadena police representative told the City Council’s Public Safety Committee Wednesday that the Police Department’s newly-revised Concealed Carry Weapon permit process would require the applicants to undergo a psychological exam and an interview with the Chief of Police. The updated policy was crafted in response to a...
PASADENA, CA
The Zen of Shabu

The challenge of Dine LA Week, along with the happy necessity of eating everything in sight, is the scheduling. There is a score of restaurants involved, and we want to cover as many as we can, which can result in some odd scheduling. Thus we are here at Yuzu Shabu...
Union Station Homeless Services Addresses Misinformation and Misconception About Homelessness

There are a lot of misperceptions and misinformation circulating about homelessness, some of which can make it harder for service providers to take needed actions to address homelesness, according to Union Station Homeless Services. Union Station is presenting webinars called the “Changing the Narrative Series” to publicize information they believe...
PASADENA, CA
High Profile Murder Cases Set to Move Forward at Pasadena Courthouse

Two high-profile Pasadena court cases will move forward in the Pasadena Courthouse of the Los Angeles Superior Court next week. Here’s a profile of each of these cases. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8:30 a.m. Further Proceedings for Jose Antonio Santiago. Jose Antonio Santiago, 70, of Pasadena, is charged with murder...
PASADENA, CA
DINE LA’s Dramatic Cost Reductions Help You Find Your New Favorite Restaurant

It’s a Friday night at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, and the restaurant is humming to the happy din of families and friends, music and laughter. As corny as it sounds, Fleming’s is really that perfect special occasion spot that has attracted dates, anniversaries, birthdays and holiday celebrations for nearly a decade in Pasadena.
PASADENA, CA
Learn How To Keep Coyotes Away From Your Home, Humanely

Pasadena Humane is offering an interactive Coyote Safety Workshop this Sunday for those concerned about neighborhood coyotes. A wildlife expert will demonstrate humane hazing techniques and share information about the urban coyote prevalence in Pasadena. “Our expert Wildlife Manager will share information about the urban coyote, demonstrate humane hazing techniques,...
PASADENA, CA

