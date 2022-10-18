Read full article on original website
Dr. Douglas Fronzaglia: Are you taking unnecessary medications? A geriatrician can help tell
Many older patients consume enough medications each day to create an entire meal. These are commonly started in middle age for prevention or treatment of disease. As patients age, however, these medications may not be as effective or necessary, and in some cases, may even be harmful. Geriatricians have specialized training in the unique needs of older adults, including when to reduce or stop medications.
