The California High-Speed Rail Authority yesterday awarded a $35 million design and support services contract to a joint venture between Foster + Partners and Arup (F+P Arup) for the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare and Bakersfield stations planned along the 171-mile high-speed rail segment in Southern California. The contract directs F+P Arup...

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO